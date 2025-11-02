GOLD/FOREX
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Khalid bin Mohammed

Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed, and Sheikh Mansour send condolences to Saudi King

WAM
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the death of Prince Khalid bin Mohammed bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

Abu DhabiSheikh Mohammed bin RashidSheikh mohamed

