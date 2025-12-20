GOLD/FOREX
UAE supports US call: Immediate ceasefire in Sudan urged for humanitarian aid

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working with the Quad group

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday welcomed renewed calls by the United States for an immediate halt to fighting in Sudan, stressing the urgency of easing a conflict that has pushed millions into displacement and deepened one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, lauded statements by the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on Sudan, in which he underscored the urgency of halting hostilities with the start of the new year to allow humanitarian organisations to deliver aid across the country.

Sheikh Abdullah commended Secretary Rubio’s emphasis on advancing humanitarian de-escalation and easing the deepening suffering endured by the Sudanese people. 

He said that an immediate ceasefire, together with guaranteed safe and unhindered humanitarian access, must be treated as a paramount priority to protect civilians and respond to urgent humanitarian needs, steps that would also help open a political pathway toward an independent, civilian-led transition aligned with the Sudanese people’s aspirations for security, stability, and peace.

Sheikh Abdullah also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working with the Quad group led by the United States, highlighting that an immediate ceasefire would strengthen the group’s ongoing efforts to support a sustainable civilian political solution that places the interests of the Sudanese people above all else.

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
