Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit strengthens UAE-Kuwait ties

Accompanying Sheikh Abdullah are Sheikh Theyab bin Saif Al Nahyan; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai; Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait; and Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.