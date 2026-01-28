GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit strengthens UAE-Kuwait ties

High-level UAE delegation accompanies Sheikh Abdullah to Kuwait

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit strengthens UAE-Kuwait ties
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived on Tuesday in the Kuwaiti capital on a working visit to the sisterly State of Kuwait. He was received upon arrival at the Amiri Airport by Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of officials.

The visit coincides with the UAE’s celebration of its deep-rooted fraternal relations with Kuwait, taking place from 29 January for one week across all emirates under the theme “UAE and Kuwait… Brothers Forever”.

Accompanying Sheikh Abdullah are Sheikh Theyab bin Saif Al Nahyan; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai; Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait; and Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (R) meets with Asif Ali Zardari

UAE, Pakistan Presidents discuss bilateral ties

2h ago2m read
President highlighed the important role played by military colleges in equipping the UAE Armed Forces.

UAE President attends graduation ceremony in Al Ain

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, is received by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, upon his arrival at Palam Air Base during a working visit.

UAE President arrives in New Delhi for landmark visit

2m read
The leaders share a warm bond during the reception at the airport.

UAE President lands in New Delhi, received by PM Modi

2m read