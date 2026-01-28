During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE. In return, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his congratulations to the Emir on the occasion of Kuwait’s national celebrations and conveyed his best wishes for His Highness’ continued health and happiness, as well as further progress and prosperity for Kuwait and its people under his leadership.