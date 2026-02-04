GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Kuwait PM warns of global instability amid Iran talks

Kuwait’s prime minister urges restraint as Iran talks shift to Oman

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, on the second day of World Governments Summit.
Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, on the second day of World Governments Summit.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Global stability depends on restraint, continuity and effective control, Kuwait’s prime minister said in Dubai, warning that escalating conflicts could push the world into deeper uncertainty.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit, Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah said the international system is already under strain, with rising geopolitical tensions testing long-standing frameworks that have governed global order for decades.

“We cannot live in a world that is not controlled properly,” he said, stressing that stability requires adherence to established rules and mechanisms that have evolved over many years.

Iran talks and rising risks

The prime minister pointed to ongoing negotiations involving Iran, noting that discussions initially held in Turkey have now shifted to Oman. He expressed hope that diplomacy would prevail.

“Hopefully a peaceful solution will be reached,” he said. “Otherwise, if the war started, then we’ll be going in the tunnel, and God knows what happens there.”

The remarks reflect growing regional concern over the potential fallout from any military escalation, particularly in a region already grappling with multiple flashpoints.

Call for continuity in global governance

Sheikh Ahmed cautioned against creating temporary institutions or short-term fixes in response to crises, arguing that frequent shifts weaken global coordination and trust.

“We don’t have to establish new institutions for a shorter time, then change later on, because it’s been followed for years and years for the world order,” he said.

More to follow…

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today met with Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait.

Sheikh Hamdan attends UAE-Kuwait Media Forum

3m read
Sheikh Abdullah's visit strengthens UAE-Kuwait ties

Sheikh Abdullah's visit strengthens UAE-Kuwait ties

1m read
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are among those expected to attend the WGS 2026.

World Government Summit 2026: Full list of attendees

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed addresses the second day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, calling on creators to tell the UAE’s story of hope, achievement and tolerance.

UAE creators urged to promote national values online

3m read