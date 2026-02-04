Kuwait’s prime minister urges restraint as Iran talks shift to Oman
Dubai: Global stability depends on restraint, continuity and effective control, Kuwait’s prime minister said in Dubai, warning that escalating conflicts could push the world into deeper uncertainty.
Speaking at the World Governments Summit, Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah said the international system is already under strain, with rising geopolitical tensions testing long-standing frameworks that have governed global order for decades.
“We cannot live in a world that is not controlled properly,” he said, stressing that stability requires adherence to established rules and mechanisms that have evolved over many years.
The prime minister pointed to ongoing negotiations involving Iran, noting that discussions initially held in Turkey have now shifted to Oman. He expressed hope that diplomacy would prevail.
“Hopefully a peaceful solution will be reached,” he said. “Otherwise, if the war started, then we’ll be going in the tunnel, and God knows what happens there.”
The remarks reflect growing regional concern over the potential fallout from any military escalation, particularly in a region already grappling with multiple flashpoints.
Sheikh Ahmed cautioned against creating temporary institutions or short-term fixes in response to crises, arguing that frequent shifts weaken global coordination and trust.
“We don’t have to establish new institutions for a shorter time, then change later on, because it’s been followed for years and years for the world order,” he said.
More to follow…
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox