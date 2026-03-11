Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Jordanian FM's condolences over martyrdom of two UAE soldiers

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today from Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who offered his condolences over the martyrdom of Armed Forces members Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi and First Lieutenant Ali Saleh Ismail Al Tunaiji following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country.