GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Jordanian FM's condolences over martyrdom of two UAE soldiers

Al Safadi extends heartfelt sympathy to UAE after helicopter tragedy

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Jordanian FM's condolences over martyrdom of two UAE soldiers
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today from Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who offered his condolences over the martyrdom of Armed Forces members Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi and First Lieutenant Ali Saleh Ismail Al Tunaiji following the crash of a helicopter due to a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country.

Al Safadi expressed his sincere condolences to the UAE, affirming the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s full solidarity with the UAE during this painful loss.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, praying to Almighty Allah to grant them His vast mercy and to protect the UAE and its people from all harm.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs

UAE launches National Identity Committee

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs

Hopeful signs emerge from trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, on the second day of World Governments Summit.

Kuwait PM warns of global instability amid Iran talks

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah's visit strengthens UAE-Kuwait ties

Sheikh Abdullah's visit strengthens UAE-Kuwait ties

1m read