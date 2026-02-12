Abdullah bin Zayed establishes National Identity Committee

Committee to unify federal and local initiatives under National Identity Strategy
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, has issued a decision to establish the National Identity Committee.
The Committee will be chaired by Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.
The Committee’s mandate is to oversee the implementation of the UAE’s National Identity Strategy and align federal and local efforts within a unified national framework. It will serve as the central reference for initiatives related to national identity, ensuring coordination, integration and avoidance of duplication.
The Committee will define the pillars and core values of national identity, establish a national reference framework, and develop initiatives in coordination with relevant entities. It will also create a national index to measure community engagement and pride in national identity, and oversee unified communication plans across media platforms.
Members include senior government officials from the Ministry of Culture, National Media Authority, Presidential Office, Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Ministry of State for Youth Affairs, General Authority of Islamic Affairs, and other key entities.
The National Projects Office at the Presidential Court will serve as the Committee’s secretariat, providing administrative and strategic support.
The Committee was established as part of the activation of the National Identity Strategy, developed during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025. It will operate under the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.