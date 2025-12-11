Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution forming 'National Committee for Union Narrative'

The committee will coordinate with government bodies and national institutions to maintain a unified narrative across all published or broadcast content related to the Union or its symbols. It will further provide recommendations and guidance to government, media, and educational entities to ensure alignment with the approved narrative, and will periodically review and update the Union Narrative in line with credible historical and research developments while preserving its core fundamentals. Additional tasks related to the Union Narrative may be assigned to the committee by the Chairman of the Presidential Court.