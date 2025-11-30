Sheikh Mohammed honours UAE’s martyrs on Commemoration Day

Says martyrs’ courage and loyalty remain a guiding light for future generations
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs, saying their sacrifices stand as powerful reminders of courage, loyalty and devotion to the UAE.
In a statement marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on November 30, Sheikh Mohammed said the day brings together the country’s leadership and people in a shared moment of gratitude and respect. He noted that every year, Emiratis stand united in honouring those who gave their lives to protect the homeland and its values.
Sheikh Mohammed said Commemoration Day holds a distinct place in the UAE’s national memory, reminding people of the spirit of patriotism that binds the country together. The martyrs’ sacrifices, he added, reflect the deep connection between the leadership and its people — a relationship built on trust, unity and a shared commitment to the nation’s progress.
He described the day as a bridge between past and present, inspiring future generations to carry forward the values on which the UAE was founded. The sacrifices of martyrs, he said, reinforce the UAE’s dedication to justice, truth and national duty.
Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the martyrs did more than defend the nation; they strengthened its foundations and enriched its identity. Their courage and determination, he said, continue to guide young Emiratis and set an enduring example of service, sacrifice and loyalty.
He added that the UAE’s armed forces embody these values every day, remaining ready to answer the call of duty at home and abroad.
Sheikh Mohammed said the bond between Emiratis and their martyrs remains strong, reflected in a deep sense of loyalty, belonging and responsibility. He affirmed that the UAE will continue to honour their memory and uphold the values they defended, ensuring their legacy lives on for generations.
