UAE Cabinet's 20-year journey: Sheikh Mohammed highlights milestones and future vision

Cabinet reviews 20 years of federal government work

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohammed reflects on UAE Cabinet's 20-year journey
Sheikh Mohammed reflects on UAE Cabinet’s 20-year journey

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which ministers reviewed the journey of the UAE Cabinet over the past 20 years.

16,000 decisions and Dh1.1 trillion in budgets

In posts shared following the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said the federal government, through more than 16,000 Cabinet decisions, thousands of task forces and budgets exceeding Dh1.1 trillion, has reshaped government work across the country.

He said these efforts focused on simplifying services, reviewing legislation, modernising technological, investment, virtual and legal infrastructure, and transitioning the country into a new phase of development driven by efficiency and future readiness.

UAE’s global standing and development model

Sheikh Mohammed said: "The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has firmly established a model of development Through this exceptional journey, the UAE now ranks among global leaders in more than 280 development indicators, including citizen wellbeing, education, healthcare and housing.”

Trade, AI and global talent

He added that the UAE’s progress also extends to its trade and economic relations, global standing in artificial intelligence, space industries and sovereign assets, as well as its ability to attract top global talent. Sheikh Mohammed said the country continues to strengthen its role as a vital economic link connecting East and West.

The Cabinet meeting coincided with the 20th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed’s accession as Ruler of Dubai, a milestone traditionally marked by forward looking initiatives and reviews of national progress rather than ceremonial celebrations.

The Vice President said: “20 years ago, we decided to strive for first place, while some doubted this ambition. Today, the UAE has become a development model that other countries seek to emulate. This model is now being shared with more than 55 countries around the world. This journey of excellence will continue under the umbrella of the Union and in line with the directives e of the leader of the Union, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

 Sheikh Mohammed added: “What lies ahead will be even better. We move forward with optimism and hope, and we promise our people of glory, prosperity and a good life for the generations to come, God willing.”

