Sheikh Mohammed opens World Health Expo Dubai 2026

WHX features 4,800 healthcare organisations from 180 countries, draws 235,000 specialists
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday opened the World Health Expo Dubai 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.
“During today’s opening of the health exhibition, which features 4,800 healthcare organisations from 180 countries. The exhibition is visited by 235,000 specialists and ranks among the largest in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account. “Alongside the exhibition, specialised medical conferences are being held, presenting new solutions in intensive care, medical imaging, digital health, biotechnology, medical quality management and more,” he said.
The Vice President added: “I am proud of every national achievement, proud of every global event, and proud of a nation that hosts the world, and adds something new to the world every day.”
