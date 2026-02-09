GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Sheikh Mohammed opens World Health Expo Dubai 2026

WHX features 4,800 healthcare organisations from 180 countries, draws 235,000 specialists

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Mohammed at the
Sheikh Mohammed at the
X/@HHShkMohd

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday opened the World Health Expo Dubai 2026 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai.

“During today’s opening of the health exhibition, which features 4,800 healthcare organisations from 180 countries. The exhibition is visited by 235,000 specialists and ranks among the largest in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his X account.  “Alongside the exhibition, specialised medical conferences are being held, presenting new solutions in intensive care, medical imaging, digital health, biotechnology, medical quality management and more,” he said.

The Vice President added: “I am proud of every national achievement, proud of every global event, and proud of a nation that hosts the world, and adds something new to the world every day.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiHealthSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE industrial exports hit Dh262b, tech industries grow

UAE industrial exports hit Dh262b, tech industries grow

1h ago1m read
American Hospital Dubai marks 30 years at WHX

American Hospital Dubai marks 30 years at WHX

2m read
World Health Expo enters a new chapter

World Health Expo enters a new chapter

3m read
Sheikh Mohammed praises WGS 2026 as global success

Sheikh Mohammed praises WGS 2026 as global success

1m read