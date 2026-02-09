Sheikh Mohammed: UAE industrial exports hit Dh262b, with Dh90b in technology industries after 25% rise

Strong industrial base, tech manufacturing reinforce region’s industrial powerhouse
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the country’s industrial sector posted strong annual growth and record export performance, reinforcing the UAE’s position as the region’s leading industrial exporter.
Sheikh Mohammed announced the figures through his X account. He said: “The backbone of any competitive national economy is its industrial base. I am proud of the figures achieved by our national industrial economy. We recorded 25 per cent growth compared with the previous year, exporting more than Dh262 billion in industrial products in a single year, including Dh90 billion in technology-based industries, making the UAE the leading country in the region for industrial exports.”
The UAE is an industrial powerhouse, driven by the integration between its government legislative sector and its private industrial sector, and supported by exceptional digital infrastructure and a strong, well-established financial and banking system, the Vice President said.
Looking ahead optimistically, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Our 2026 figures will be better and stronger.”
