World Health Expo: Prevention and data take centre stage in healthcare

Industry leaders leverage genomics and AI to redesign healthcare systems
At World Health Expo Dubai, formerly Arab Health, the language of healthcare has shifted. Conversations on exhibition floors and in closed-door meetings now focus less on breakthrough gadgets and more on how systems are being rebuilt to prevent illness, connect care, and operate at scale.
Leaders exhibiting at the event describe a sector moving away from episodic, hospital-based treatment toward integrated models that stretch across data platforms, outpatient pathways, and long-term population health strategies.
For Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Integrated Health Solutions Platform at M42, the change is already underway. “The most significant shift shaping healthcare today is the move away from reactive, hospital-centric care toward integrated, prevention-first systems that use data to anticipate risk before illness develops,” he says. He describes this as a present reality rather than a future ambition, one that is reshaping how care is designed, financed, and delivered.
Across the exhibition halls, that assessment finds echoes in speciality care and pharmaceuticals. Dr Zain Kenderian, CEO of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, sees a parallel transition in eye care. “The most profound shift is the transition from reactive treatment to proactive, collaborative, evidence-based practice, with AI-driven diagnostic tools supporting precision health,” he says. For Ammar Yaghi, Head of Medical Division at Modern Pharmaceutical LLC, the shift is structural. “Healthcare is no longer defined by a single site of care,” he says. “It’s becoming a connected pathway across hospitals, clinics, home and digital channels.”
At the centre of this transformation is the growing ability to detect risk earlier and intervene more precisely. Al Marzooqi points to advances in genomics, artificial intelligence, and digital health as forces that are changing the timing of care. Population-level genomic screening initiatives, such as the Emirati Genome Program, are enabling earlier identification of inherited and chronic disease risk. AI-enabled diagnostics are accelerating detection in imaging and screening. Interoperable health data platforms are reducing fragmentation by linking patient records across providers.
“These capabilities allow us to identify disease risk earlier and intervene more precisely,” Al Marzooqi says. He explains that the implications extend beyond clinical tools. Integrated platforms now need to connect diagnostics, data, and clinical pathways into coordinated systems that support prevention, early intervention, and long-term health management.
This redesign changes the entire continuum of care. Screening and early diagnostics feed into more targeted treatment pathways, followed by digitally enabled follow-up. It also reshapes organisational priorities. Health systems, Al Marzooqi says, must be built around longitudinal data and outcomes over time rather than isolated hospital activity.
In ophthalmology, Kenderian describes a similar recalibration. At Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi, the focus has moved from restoring vision loss to preventing it. “We are no longer just restoring vision loss; we are preventing it; we are preserving it,” he says. Technology and partnerships now support early interception of complex eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, using decades of research-driven protocols.
That prevention-first approach carries wider implications for access. By delivering US-based standards of eye care locally, Kenderian says, the model reduces the need for outbound medical tourism. It also embeds specialist expertise into local systems rather than treating it as a destination service.
As discussions deepened over the four days of the expo, fragmentation emerged as a shared concern. Al Marzooqi describes data silos and disconnected providers as persistent obstacles. Many health systems, he says, struggle to move innovation beyond pilot projects. Progress only materialises when infrastructure, regulation, and delivery models are aligned.
“There is no shortage of ambition,” he says. “Real progress only happens when solutions are embedded at a system level rather than operating in isolation.” At M42, he points to genomics-led screening programmes that have already changed clinical outcomes. Individuals identified early as high-risk for serious disease have undergone preventive interventions before illness develops. In some cases, patients who might previously have presented with advanced cancer instead receive targeted preventive treatment, avoiding complex late-stage care.
AI-enabled diagnostics show similar results when deployed at scale. In imaging and screening programmes, these tools support earlier detection and faster triage, allowing clinicians to focus attention where it is most needed. In chronic care, digitally enabled pathways help identify risk earlier and support proactive intervention, reducing complications over time.
“These examples show that transformation is possible when care delivery, data and technology operate within a single, integrated system,” Al Marzooqi says. Where alignment exists, innovation begins to deliver measurable improvements in outcomes and efficiency.
Yaghi frames fragmentation through an operational lens. He identifies fragmented care delivery, workforce strain, and unequal access to specialised services as the gaps most openly discussed. Progress, he says, is becoming visible in hybrid care models, stronger outpatient pathways, and faster diagnostic turnaround times. The emphasis has shifted from experimentation to scalability and sustainability. “What’s promising is that progress is moving beyond ambition,” Yaghi says. “The focus is shifting from pilots to solutions that can be implemented at scale and sustained.”
While technology and data dominate much of the conversation, Kenderian highlights a different fault line. He describes a siloed mindset that separates clinical delivery from long-term sustainability. For him, the most critical gap lies in education, training, and research.
“Real progress happens when we address the educational gap by prioritising peer reviews and training, and research and innovation to cultivate home-grown talent,” he says. He frames learning and development as investments rather than costs, citing evidence that sustainable health investments can yield returns of $28 to $36 per dollar.
That return, Kenderian argues, transforms healthcare into a driver of national resilience. It also reframes innovation as an ethical and social responsibility rather than a purely technological pursuit.
All three leaders emphasise the need for a mindset shift that extends beyond technology adoption. Al Marzooqi urges leaders to stop treating transformation as a collection of tools. “Technology is an enabler,” he says. “Without rethinking how care is organised, financed and delivered, its impact will always be limited.”
He encourages healthcare organisations to focus on building connected ecosystems where clinical services, data platforms, and innovation capabilities operate together. Long-term foundations such as interoperable data infrastructure, prevention-first strategies, and scalable partnerships should take precedence over short-term optimisation.
“The key question should not be ‘Which technology should we adopt next?’” Al Marzooqi says. “It should be ‘How do we redesign our system to keep people healthier for longer?’”
Kenderian echoes the call for collaboration. He believes leaders must prioritise agile partnerships over isolated development. “The priority should be ethical innovation and efficient delivery through partnerships,” he says. He points to Bascom Palmer Abu Dhabi’s memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Society of Ophthalmology as an example of aligning clinical excellence with strategic collaboration. Such partnerships, he says, create systems that are financially sustainable while maintaining humanitarian impact.
For Yaghi, the post-expo priority is execution. Leaders, he says, need to move away from thinking in terms of individual products or projects. The focus should be on end-to-end care transformation that delivers outcomes, efficiency, and long-term resilience.
“In today’s environment, success isn’t about adopting innovation,” Yaghi says. “It’s about operationalising it.”
What emerges from the discussions at World Health Expo is a shared recognition that healthcare’s next phase will be defined less by novelty and more by integration. Prevention-first models, interoperable data systems, workforce development, and collaborative partnerships are no longer theoretical goals. They are becoming operational imperatives.
The challenge now lies in execution. As exhibitors pack up and delegates return to their organisations, the real test begins. Whether health systems can translate shared ambition into coordinated action will determine how quickly healthcare moves from treating illness to sustaining health.
At this year’s expo, the message from the ground is clear. The tools exist and the shift is already happening. The question is no longer what transformation looks like. It is whether organisations are ready to build for it.
The evolution of World Health Expo from its long-running identity as Arab Health reflects a broader shift in how healthcare now operates across borders, according to Ross Williams, Commercial Director at Informa Markets.
Williams said the rebrand was driven by the reality that healthcare challenges are no longer regional. “Healthcare challenges are no longer regional. Supply chains, workforce pressures, technology adoption, and patient needs all cross borders,” he said. “The evolution from Arab Health to World Health Expo reflects that reality.”
He added that the repositioning was less about change and more about recognition. “Over five decades the event has grown far beyond its original footprint, becoming a meeting point for professionals from every continent,” Williams said. “Renaming and repositioning the platform was about recognising what it has already become, a truly global forum for collaboration.”
With thousands of professionals attending over four days, Williams said impact depends on structure rather than scale. “Scale alone does not create impact. The Expo is designed around purpose and structure rather than size,” he said. “The goal is to turn four busy days into productive, planned interactions that lead to decisions, agreements, and measurable progress long after the event ends.”
He noted that this year’s edition reflects a clear shift in sector priorities. “What stands out most is the shift from individual innovation to system resilience,” Williams said. “This reflects a global sector that is realistic about its challenges, but determined to address them through cooperation, smarter use of technology, and stronger partnerships.”
