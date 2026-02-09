World Health Expo: Prevention and data take centre stage in healthcare

Yaghi frames fragmentation through an operational lens. He identifies fragmented care delivery, workforce strain, and unequal access to specialised services as the gaps most openly discussed. Progress, he says, is becoming visible in hybrid care models, stronger outpatient pathways, and faster diagnostic turnaround times. The emphasis has shifted from experimentation to scalability and sustainability. “What’s promising is that progress is moving beyond ambition,” Yaghi says. “The focus is shifting from pilots to solutions that can be implemented at scale and sustained.”