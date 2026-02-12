The launch comes as part of the UAE’s ‘Year of Family 2026’ initiative. EHS said the project reflects its focus on preventive care and improving the quality of life for families across the country.

Developed in partnership with non-profit organisation Virufy, the tool uses artificial intelligence to analyse the sound of a child’s cough. It identifies early warning signs linked to asthma and other respiratory infections without the need for invasive tests.

Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched a new tool designed to detect respiratory problems in children at an early stage. The system, called Pediatric Respiratory Health, was unveiled during the World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026.

He said the move is about putting people first and using modern technology to address future health challenges. “By integrating artificial intelligence into paediatric care, we are reshaping how we approach early diagnosis for children,” he said. “This initiative supports families and ensures parents have access to better solutions for their children’s long-term health.”

Dr Abdullah Al Naqbi, Executive Director of the Supportive Health Services Sector at EHS, described the launch as an important step towards building a more proactive healthcare system.

The technology is designed to ease anxiety for children by avoiding complicated medical procedures. It allows screening to take place outside traditional clinical settings, offering families greater convenience.

Using a secure smartphone application, the system records and analyses a child’s cough in real time. The data can help doctors spot possible issues earlier, allowing quicker intervention and reducing unnecessary emergency visits.

Traditional lung function tests can be difficult for young children, who may struggle to follow instructions during clinical exams. Dr Sara AlShaya, Director of the Data and Statistics Department at EHS, said the new tool helps close this gap.

EHS said the initiatives highlight its efforts to turn new ideas into practical solutions that strengthen the national healthcare system and improve everyday life for residents.

The project is one of 28 initiatives showcased by EHS at WHX Dubai 2026 under the theme ‘Healthcare Inspired by Tomorrow’s Vision’. Of these, 22 are described as first-of-their-kind locally, regionally or globally.

