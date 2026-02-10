Dh1b investment to add 372 beds, launch transplant centre, robotic rehab centre and more
Dubai-based Aster DM Healthcare is set to create over 1,000 jobs in the UAE over the next two to three years as part of a Dh1 billion expansion plan that will see the addition of two new hospitals, capacity enhancement at an existing facility, and the launch of other cutting-edge medical services.
The healthcare giant announced the plans at the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai on Tuesday, revealing projects that align with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and aim to make world-class healthcare locally available across the Emirates.
“The three new projects will add over 300 beds, which is a 30 per cent increase in our capacity, with an investment of more than Dh1 billion. This is a major expansion for us, just in the UAE," said Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, at a press conference during the WHX.
The expansion includes two new multi-specialty hospitals in Dubai, one in Studio City under the Medcare brand and another in Discovery Gardens under the Aster brand. Together, these facilities will add over 250 beds to the group's current UAE capacity of around 920 beds.
Additionally, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, will undergo expansion through a new annex building, adding 122 operational beds and strengthening the facility's Centre of Excellence for Oncology. The Dh300 million project will transform it into a facility with over 270 beds, with operations expected to begin by end of 2028.
Once operational, the new facilities are expected to serve over 560,000 additional patients annually.
The job creation will span multiple verticals within the organisation. “We have around 700 new jobs from just the three hospitals, but then we are also adding 50 pharmacies, so again, I'll have around 150 people there. Then I also have around 10 clinics that will also add around 100 to 150 people. So, we will have over 1,000 jobs in the next two to three years,” Alisha told Gulf News in an interview after the press conference.
Beyond the UAE, the company is expanding in Saudi Arabia through a committed investment of $250 million (Dh918 million) across hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and digital health.
Alisha said the group currently employs 16,000 people in the GCC, up from 8,000 five years ago, and 55,000 in India following its merger with the Blackstone-led Quality Care group.
One of the flagship projects coming up is an advanced robotic rehabilitation centre, described as the first of its kind in the region. The centre is expected to be operations on Sheikh Zayed Road in six months.
In a major milestone for Northern Emirates, Aster DM Healthcare has received approval to establish Sharjah’s first multi-organ transplant centre. “For the first time in Sharjah, we will be launching the transplant programme. It's the first one across public and private sector,” Alisha said at the press conference.
To be operated by Medcare Hospital in Sharjah, the centre will bring together leading international experts, multidisciplinary clinical teams, and world-class infrastructure to deliver advanced organ transplant care.
Commenting on the expansion plans, Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “For nearly four decades, Aster has been guided by a single purpose — to make quality healthcare accessible to every community we serve. Today's announcement reflects our deep commitment to the UAE, a country that has consistently championed innovation, excellence and patient-centricity in healthcare.”
He added: “Through these projects, we are strengthening local capacity, bringing advanced treatments closer to patients, and contributing to the UAE's long-term vision of being a global hub for healthcare.”
Alisha said: “The future of healthcare will be defined by advanced clinical capability and intelligent digital integration — and the UAE is setting the pace for this transformation. Our Dh1 billion pipeline is not only about adding beds or infrastructure; it is about enabling world-class care pathways locally, supported by technology, specialised talent and a connected patient experience.”
The group also announced the launch of Thrive by myAster app, a comprehensive preventive health assessment powered by a 100-biomarker test designed to move healthcare beyond episodic check-ups towards proactive, personalised wellness. Residents can sign up for the tests to be done at their homes and get video consultation with a doctor after the results are out.
The group has been prioritising AI-enabled advanced diagnostics to better equip its doctors and medical professionals with Medcare's Cardio Explorer and Air doc machine are among the advanced diagnostic tools.
At the World Health Expo 2026, Aster Pharmacy exhibited 38 brands from 15 countries and launched seven new brands in the UAE, including NDL, a premium sports nutrition brand backed by Rafael Nadal, marking the brand's first expansion from Spain into the UAE market.
Emphasising the balance between technology and patient care, Alisha said the focus remains on adopting the latest medical innovations while maintaining the human touch in healthcare delivery. “There are no shortcuts to long life. It's very important that people who want longevity take necessary steps to ensure quality of health," she added.
One of the largest and fastest-growing integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, Aster DM Healthcare's model today includes 15 hospitals, 126 clinics, and 338 pharmacies in the Middle East. The group is scaling its footprint to serve 75 million people annually over the next five years, up from the current 17.6 million.