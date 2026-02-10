“The three new projects will add over 300 beds, which is a 30 per cent increase in our capacity, with an investment of more than Dh1 billion. This is a major expansion for us, just in the UAE," said Alisha Moopen, managing director and group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, at a press conference during the WHX.

Dubai-based Aster DM Healthcare is set to create over 1,000 jobs in the UAE over the next two to three years as part of a Dh1 billion expansion plan that will see the addition of two new hospitals, capacity enhancement at an existing facility, and the launch of other cutting-edge medical services.

The job creation will span multiple verticals within the organisation. “We have around 700 new jobs from just the three hospitals, but then we are also adding 50 pharmacies, so again, I'll have around 150 people there. Then I also have around 10 clinics that will also add around 100 to 150 people. So, we will have over 1,000 jobs in the next two to three years,” Alisha told Gulf News in an interview after the press conference.

The group also announced the launch of Thrive by myAster app, a comprehensive preventive health assessment powered by a 100-biomarker test designed to move healthcare beyond episodic check-ups towards proactive, personalised wellness. Residents can sign up for the tests to be done at their homes and get video consultation with a doctor after the results are out.

Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station. Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.