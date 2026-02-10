“We're talking about more than 18 US FDA-approved robots that would be coming to the centre which helps people with severe neurological movement disorders, people who have had stroke, who have not been able to move for years, who can actually start walking again,” Alisha explained.

In a medical milestone, the group said Medcare became the first centre in the world to treat an international patient with Itvisma, a revolutionary intrathecal gene therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The UAE is the second country after the USA to authorise Itvisma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), for gene therapy treatment of SMA for both adults and children from the age of two.

Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station. Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.