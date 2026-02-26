Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said 'Ramadan is a time of compassion, unity, and reflection. While our Iftar kit distribution ensures that motorists can break their fast safely and on time, our broader outreach efforts allow us to extend care to communities that often remain unseen. Through Aster Volunteers’ ‘Joy of Giving’ Program, we remain committed to bringing comfort, care and dignity to those who need it most.'