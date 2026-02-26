GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

Aster volunteers to distribute 150,000 iftar kits across UAE this Ramadan

On average, 5,000 Iftar kits will be distributed daily throughout the holy month

Gulf News Report
Aster volunteers will hand out Iftar boxes at six busy Dubai junctions this Ramadan.
Dubai: Aster Volunteers will distribute 150,000 Iftar kits to motorists and vulnerable workers across the UAE during Ramadan as part of its annual “Joy of Giving” programme, held in collaboration with Dubai Police.

Now in its seventh year, the initiative will see more than 100 volunteers stationed at six major traffic junctions across Dubai during evening rush hour, handing out meal boxes to commuters so they can break their fast safely while on the road.

For Ramadan prayer timings, click here.

Organisers said an average of 5,000 kits will be distributed daily over the course of the holy month, with some days expected to reach up to 6,000.

Each box contains dates, water, juice and cake.

Focus on road safety

The distribution is being carried out in coordination with Dubai Police to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during peak hours.

Major Tariq Alabedle, Duty Officer at Al Rafaa Police Station, said supporting such initiatives helps maintain road safety while reinforcing community solidarity during Ramadan.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of motorists during Ramadan remains a priority,” he said.

Outreach beyond city limits

In addition to urban distribution, volunteers are extending outreach efforts to remote desert areas in Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, targeting farm labourers and shepherds living in isolated conditions.

Teams are delivering month-long grocery and essential supply kits to workers who have limited access to basic services. Medical volunteers are also conducting preliminary health screenings and consultations, and distributing essential medicines and vitamin supplements.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said 'Ramadan is a time of compassion, unity, and reflection. While our Iftar kit distribution ensures that motorists can break their fast safely and on time, our broader outreach efforts allow us to extend care to communities that often remain unseen. Through Aster Volunteers’ ‘Joy of Giving’ Program, we remain committed to bringing comfort, care and dignity to those who need it most.'

The campaign mirrors last year’s effort, during which 150,000 Iftar kits were distributed across the UAE.

Officials said the initiative will continue throughout Ramadan, focusing on both high-traffic city roads and remote communities.

