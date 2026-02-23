GOLD/FOREX
How Dh100 can change lives this Ramadan: Sharjah Charity launches new campaign

From iftar meals to medical care, Dh100 donations channel Ramadan generosity year-round

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dh100 donations turn Ramadan generosity into year-round support, from meals to healthcare
Gulf News

Sharjah: For the second consecutive year, Sharjah Charity International has launched its Ramadan initiative, “Bouquet of Goodness,” inviting the community to donate Dh100 to support a wide range of humanitarian and charitable projects across the UAE and abroad.

Donations fund the relief of distress programme, assisting individuals facing financial hardship, helping them rebuild their lives and reunite with families. Orphan sponsorship covers essential needs such as food, clothing and education, securing a dignified future for children.

Contributions aid patient treatment sponsorships, covering medical expenses for chronic illnesses or urgent surgeries. The Eid clothing project provides children from underprivileged families with new clothes, bringing joy during festive occasions.

Sustainable charitable projects

Donations also support endowment initiatives that generate ongoing resources for humanitarian work. Contributions help print and distribute copies of the holy Quran and support mosque construction projects in underserved areas. Water well drilling projects provide access to clean drinking water where scarcity exists.

Daily iftar meals during Ramadan

The Iftar meals programme delivers daily meals to fasting individuals in need, reinforcing values of compassion and social solidarity.

Accessible giving for everyone

Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Sharjah Charity International, said the initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to accessible, sustainable giving.
“A monthly Dh100 contribution enables individuals to directly ease the suffering of those in need, benefiting thousands locally and internationally,” he said.

Sharjah Charity has invited the public to participate by sending “bouquet” via SMS to 6215, visiting www.shjc.ae, calling 80014, or using its mobile app to contribute and select preferred projects.

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
