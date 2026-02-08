Sharjah Charity delivers Ramadan food baskets to 25,000 in need

The association is delivering food supplies directly to the homes of beneficiaries
Sharjah Charity Association has begun distributing its Ramadan food basket project, the first initiative under its annual Ramadan campaign “Jood,” benefiting around 25,000 people across the emirate.
The association is delivering essential food supplies directly to the homes of beneficiaries who are unable to collect their aid in person, including senior citizens, people of determination, and patients. Home delivery is being carried out through specialised delivery companies to ensure ease of access and timely support ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
In addition to food baskets, the association has provided shopping vouchers that allow beneficiaries to purchase food items, according to their needs throughout Ramadan, giving them greater flexibility and choice. Food baskets are also being distributed at the association’s centres to beneficiaries who have been notified to collect their entitlements in person, based on assessments conducted by the Internal Aid Management team.
The Ramadan food basket project is a key pillar of Sharjah Charity’s annual Ramadan campaign and aims to ease financial pressures on low-income families during the holy month. Each basket contains 10 carefully selected essential food items, including flour, rice, sugar, lentils and cooking oil, along with other staple supplies to support families’ daily needs throughout Ramadan.
Mohammed Salim Al Manai, Director of the Internal Aid Department, said the association ensured fairness in distribution by allocating larger baskets to larger families and smaller ones to families with fewer members, in line with actual household needs.
He added that comprehensive social studies were conducted prior to distribution, including updating beneficiary data and identifying eligible cases according to clear criteria. This approach, he said, helped ensure accuracy, transparency and efficient delivery of aid.
Al Manai noted that home delivery of food baskets and the distribution of shopping vouchers reflect the association’s humanitarian commitment, particularly towards elderly people, people of determination and patients, by reducing the burden of travel and preserving beneficiaries’ dignity.
He also confirmed that distribution, whether through collection centres or home delivery, has been carried out smoothly due to advance planning and coordination among field teams, ensuring timely implementation without congestion or delays.
Al Manai said launching the project early allows beneficiary families to prepare for Ramadan with greater reassurance and stability. He expressed his appreciation to donors who continue to support the association’s initiatives throughout the year, particularly during Ramadan, noting that their contributions have made the large-scale distribution of food baskets possible.
