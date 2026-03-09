Sharjah Charity launches 'Jood' campaign to provide Eid clothes for 3,000 underprivileged families

Join 'Jood' campaign to bring Eid joy to underprivileged families
Sharjah: The Sharjah Charity International has begun receiving donations from benefactors to support its Eid clothing project, launched as part of the association’s Ramadan campaign “Jood.” The initiative aims to bring joy to underprivileged families as Eid Al Fitr approaches.
This year, the project targets 3,000 beneficiaries within the UAE, providing them with new clothes so they can celebrate the festive occasion like the rest of the community.
Mohammed Salim Al Mannai, Director of the Assistance Department at Sharjah Charity International, said the Eid clothing project is one of the key humanitarian initiatives under the “Jood” Ramadan campaign, aimed at supporting low-income families and easing their financial burden during the festive season.
“Eid is a special occasion, particularly for children who look forward to wearing new clothes and celebrating with their friends,” Al Mannai said, noting that the initiative helps strengthen values of solidarity, compassion and social support within the community.
He added that the generosity of donors remains essential in enabling the association to reach as many beneficiaries as possible and maximise the humanitarian impact of the project.
To encourage community participation, the charity has provided multiple donation channels, including contributions through its smart application, official website, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, as well as SMS donations, smart donation screens, and donor service outlets in shopping malls. Donations can also be made by visiting the association’s headquarters.
Al Mannai urged philanthropists and members of the community to support the Eid Clothing Project, emphasising that every contribution can help bring happiness to children and families in need during Eid, reflecting the UAE’s strong culture of generosity and social solidarity.