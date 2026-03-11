Ramadan in Sharjah: 600 volunteers distribute 30,000 Iftar meals every day

The volunteers are responsible for organizing the Iftar sites, welcoming fasting individuals, and supervising the distribution of meals. They also coordinate preparation and distribution processes to ensure that meals reach beneficiaries smoothly and efficiently before the time of breaking the fast. This organisation enhances the effectiveness of field operations within the project, which is considered one of the most prominent Ramadan initiatives carried out by the association each year.

More than 600 volunteers affiliated with the Sharjah Charity International compete daily in serving fasting individuals across 129 Iftar sites and tents distributed throughout the emirate. The initiative is part of the “Iftar for a Fasting Person” project, implemented by the association during the holy month of Ramadan. Through this programme, more than 30,000 Iftar meals are provided daily to fasting people, in a scene that reflects the values of solidarity, compassion, and generosity that characterize Emirati society.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity Association, said volunteers represent a fundamental pillar in the success of the “Iftar for a Fasting Person” project. They play a vital role in organising Iftar sites, supervising meal distribution, and welcoming fasting individuals, which has significantly contributed to ensuring the smooth delivery of more than 30,000 meals daily across the project’s various locations.

The association’s Iftar sites are spread across the emirate as follows: 51 locations within Sharjah City, 31 sites in the Central Region, and 47 sites in the Eastern Region. This distribution reflects the association’s commitment to expanding the reach of the project and ensuring that the largest possible number of fasting individuals benefit from it across different areas — particularly workers, low-income individuals, and travelers.

Bin Khadem added that the “Iftar for a Fasting Person” project is one of the association’s long-standing Ramadan programs, implemented annually because of the noble humanitarian values it embodies. The initiative strengthens the spirit of solidarity and compassion among members of society while providing Iftar meals in a well-organised environment that preserves the dignity of beneficiaries and meets their needs.

He explained that the participation of such a large number of volunteers reflects the strong spirit of social responsibility within the community, emphasising that volunteerism is a key component in implementing charitable and humanitarian initiatives that the association is keen to provide during the holy month of Ramadan.

Bin Khadem also praised the significant efforts made by volunteers during Ramadan, noting that their dedication and sincerity in serving fasting individuals represent one of the most important pillars behind the project’s success. He also expressed his appreciation to supporters from organizations, institutions, and members of the community who contribute to supporting the initiative — reflecting the spirit of cooperation and solidarity that characterises Emirati society during the holy month.

He also noted that the association strives to maintain the highest levels of organization at Iftar sites by distributing volunteer teams across various locations and monitoring field operations closely to ensure that meals are delivered at the appropriate time. This approach helps achieve the project’s objectives and enhances its humanitarian impact on the community.

