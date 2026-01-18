GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah charity targets 25,000 beneficiaries with Ramadan food baskets

Dh1m initiative seeks to ease food insecurity and support vulnerable households

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, director of corporate communication and marketing at Sharjah charity international,
Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, director of corporate communication and marketing at Sharjah charity international,
Supplied

Sharjah Charity International has launched early field preparations for its Ramadan food basket project as part of its annual Ramadan campaign, Jood, aiming to support vulnerable families ahead of the holy month.

The initiative seeks to ensure that essential food supplies reach underprivileged households before the start of Ramadan, easing financial and emotional pressures during the first days of fasting.

Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, director of corporate communication and marketing at Sharjah Charity International, said the project is among the organisation’s most impactful humanitarian initiatives due to its direct effect on families’ daily lives.

“The Ramadan food basket is closely linked to the real needs of beneficiaries, as it reaches households at a time when food security is critical,” he said.

The charity plans to support approximately 25,000 beneficiaries at a total cost of Dh1 million. To ensure fairness and efficiency, two types of food baskets have been introduced — a smaller basket for families with fewer members and a larger one for bigger households — allowing aid to match each family’s actual needs.

Bin Nassar stressed the importance of delivering assistance before Ramadan begins, noting that early distribution helps families avoid the strain of securing food at the start of the month.

“This approach leaves a profound humanitarian and psychological impact,” he said, adding that each donation contributes directly to the stability of an entire family. “The Ramadan basket represents a genuine message of solidarity, reminding families that they are not alone.”

He added that the charity is relying on community awareness and long-standing public trust in charitable work to ensure the project’s success. Previous campaigns, he noted, have shown that food-related initiatives receive the strongest engagement as they address urgent needs that cannot be postponed.

Sharjah Charity International has invited individuals and institutions to contribute through a range of accessible donation channels, including its website, smart application, SMS donations, call centre and approved collection points, enabling broad community participation and maximising the project’s reach.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The joint development agreement signals a move toward larger, utility-scale assets rather than rooftop or demonstration projects.

New solar projects planned across Sharjah

2m read
Panels, poetry, fashion, food and heritage markets unite Emirati and African voices in Sharjah.

Sharjah African literature fest returns for 2nd edition

2m read
Ramadan 2026: 7 etiquette tips for non-Muslims in UAE

Ramadan 2026: 7 etiquette tips for non-Muslims in UAE

2m read
Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communication and Marketing at Sharjah Charity

Sharjah Charity initiative: New school in Kenya

1m read