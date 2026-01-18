Sharjah charity targets 25,000 beneficiaries with Ramadan food baskets

Dh1m initiative seeks to ease food insecurity and support vulnerable households
Sharjah Charity International has launched early field preparations for its Ramadan food basket project as part of its annual Ramadan campaign, Jood, aiming to support vulnerable families ahead of the holy month.
The initiative seeks to ensure that essential food supplies reach underprivileged households before the start of Ramadan, easing financial and emotional pressures during the first days of fasting.
Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, director of corporate communication and marketing at Sharjah Charity International, said the project is among the organisation’s most impactful humanitarian initiatives due to its direct effect on families’ daily lives.
“The Ramadan food basket is closely linked to the real needs of beneficiaries, as it reaches households at a time when food security is critical,” he said.
The charity plans to support approximately 25,000 beneficiaries at a total cost of Dh1 million. To ensure fairness and efficiency, two types of food baskets have been introduced — a smaller basket for families with fewer members and a larger one for bigger households — allowing aid to match each family’s actual needs.
Bin Nassar stressed the importance of delivering assistance before Ramadan begins, noting that early distribution helps families avoid the strain of securing food at the start of the month.
“This approach leaves a profound humanitarian and psychological impact,” he said, adding that each donation contributes directly to the stability of an entire family. “The Ramadan basket represents a genuine message of solidarity, reminding families that they are not alone.”
He added that the charity is relying on community awareness and long-standing public trust in charitable work to ensure the project’s success. Previous campaigns, he noted, have shown that food-related initiatives receive the strongest engagement as they address urgent needs that cannot be postponed.
Sharjah Charity International has invited individuals and institutions to contribute through a range of accessible donation channels, including its website, smart application, SMS donations, call centre and approved collection points, enabling broad community participation and maximising the project’s reach.
