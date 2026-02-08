Any time worked beyond the reduced schedule is legally treated as overtime
Dubai: During Ramadan, the standard workday for private sector employees is reduced by two hours. This isn't just a suggestion, it becomes the new legal working limit for the month. Any time worked beyond this reduced schedule is legally classified as overtime.
If the demands of your job require you to work past the reduced Ramadan schedule, your employer is legally obligated to compensate you. This compensation is calculated based on your basic salary using the following criteria:
Standard daytime overtime If you work extra hours during the day, you are entitled to your normal hourly wage plus an additional 25% of that pay.
Late-night overtime (10 PM to 4 AM) For hours worked during the night, the compensation increases. You are entitled to your normal hourly wage plus a 50% bonus. Note: This specific night-shift premium does not apply to employees who are already contracted to work on a shift basis.
Working on a scheduled off-day If you are required to work on your designated day off (as stated in your contract), the law provides two options:
A substitute rest day to be taken at a later date.
A cash payment equal to your normal hourly wage plus a 50% bonus.
How to claim unpaid overtime in the UAE?
If a worker does end up working beyond the legal working hours in Ramadan, the employer must provide the worker overtime compensation. However, if they do not abide by that and fail to provide compensation, the worker has the right to take action.
“If the issue is not resolved amicably, the employee may approach the concerned free zone authority or the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) to seek assistance in resolving the matter. MOHRE may review and investigate the claim and, where deemed appropriate, refer the dispute to the competent labour court for adjudication,” Sunil Ambalavelil, principal partner at Nasser Yousuf Alkhamis Lawyers (NYK Lawyers) and Legal Consultants, said.
MOHRE will may review and investigate the claim and, where deemed appropriate, refer the dispute to the competent labour court for adjudication. MOHRE has the authority to issue final, binding executive decisions on labour disputes where the claim value is Dh50,000 or less.
How to file a claim
The UAE has made the process for claiming unpaid wages streamlined and confidential. You can file a "My Salary Complaint" without fear of immediate disclosure to your employer.
1. Gather your evidence
Before filing, ensure you have documented proof of your claim:
Your Employment Contract.
Timesheets or logs showing the extra hours worked.
Written communication (emails or WhatsApp messages) where overtime was requested or acknowledged.
2. Submit the complaint
You can submit a claim via the MOHRE App or the official website.
Select the ‘My Salary Complaint’ service.
Specify the complaint type as ‘Non-payment of overtime wages.’
