“If the issue is not resolved amicably, the employee may approach the concerned free zone authority or the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) to seek assistance in resolving the matter. MOHRE may review and investigate the claim and, where deemed appropriate, refer the dispute to the competent labour court for adjudication,” Sunil Ambalavelil, principal partner at Nasser Yousuf Alkhamis Lawyers (NYK Lawyers) and Legal Consultants, said.