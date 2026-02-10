GOLD/FOREX
Science

UAE observatory captures rare ‘blue flash’ from deep space

Al Khatim observatory tracks a rapidly fading high-energy event baffling astronomers

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
High-energy optical event tracked using rapid photometry and multi-filter analysis.
International Astronomical Centre

Dubai: The Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, part of the International Astronomical Centre, has observed and documented a rare transient cosmic event known as a fast blue optical burst, or LFBOT, using its main 14-inch telescope, in what researchers described as a contribution to the study of one of astronomy’s most enigmatic phenomena.

The observation was made under a transient-events follow-up programme using photometry techniques to measure rapid changes in an object’s brightness over short time periods.

Preliminary results showed a sharp decline in luminosity in the blue filter, with the object’s magnitude measured at 17.22 on the first day of observation and weakening to 17.45 the following day, indicating a rapid fade consistent with known LFBOT behaviour.

The team used three optical filters, blue, green and near-infrared, to track brightness across multiple wavelengths and build a broader light profile.

Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Centre, said early and rapid observations are critical because such events evolve within days, adding that ground-based observatories play a key role in supporting global transient-event research.

