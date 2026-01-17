GOLD/FOREX
UAE
Ramadan

Shaaban moon due tomorrow as Muslims enter final month before Ramadan

Astronomers and Dubai authorities outline possible dates for the holy month

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Ramadan date still subject to moon sighting, but Dubai authorities say February 18 is the most likely first day.
Dubai: With the birth of the crescent moon of Shaaban expected tomorrow, Muslims around the world are entering the final month before Ramadan.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said the Shaaban crescent will be born on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 11:52pm UAE time.

Based on astronomical calculations, Tuesday, January 20 will mark the first day of Shaaban 1447 AH, leaving just one lunar month until the start of Ramadan.

Astronomical projections suggest Ramadan is likely to begin in mid-February, although its official start will depend on the traditional sighting of the crescent moon.

According to Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Ramadan in 2026 is expected to begin between February 17 and 19, with Wednesday, February 18 emerging as the most likely first day. As with all months in the Islamic calendar, confirmation will come only after the moon is sighted.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Hijri calendar, is observed by Muslims through fasting from dawn to dusk, increased prayer, spiritual reflection and acts of charity. Its arrival is preceded by Shaaban, a month traditionally associated with preparation, both spiritually and practically, for the demands of fasting.

Ramadan is expected to conclude around Thursday, March 19, 2026, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent. The month may last 29 or 30 days, in keeping with lunar tradition.

