Ramadan

Shaaban moon seen over UAE skies, Ramadan countdown begins

The astronomy centre regularly conducts similar observations across the region

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: With improving weather conditions, astronomers have obtained a clearer daytime image of the crescent marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Shaaban 1447 AH, offering a rare and detailed view of the lunar phase.

The image was captured earlier Monday from Abu Dhabi by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, which operates under the International Astronomy Centre. It was taken at 11am UAE time on January 19, when the angular distance between the moon and the Sun was measured at 6.7 degrees.

According to the centre, the improved atmospheric clarity played a key role in enhancing the visibility of the crescent, which is typically difficult to observe in daylight conditions due to its faint illumination and proximity to the Sun.

The observation was carried out by a specialised team from the observatory, comprising Osama Ghannam, Anas Mohammed, Khalfan Al Nuaimi, and Mohammed Ouda. The team used advanced astronomical imaging techniques to document the crescent, contributing to ongoing efforts to refine crescent sighting methods and improve the accuracy of lunar calendar calculations.

Such observations are considered important in Islamic astronomy, as they help support the determination of the beginnings of lunar months, particularly those associated with religious significance.

The astronomy centre regularly conducts similar observations across the region, combining scientific precision with public outreach to raise awareness of astronomical phenomena and their cultural relevance.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

