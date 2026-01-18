GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Ramadan 2026: UAE Fatwa Council announces Tuesday as first day Shaaban

Scientific assessments confirm Monday ends Rajab; Shaaban to begin Tuesday in UAE

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Monday, January 19, marks the completion of the month of Rajab 1447 AH
Monday, January 19, marks the completion of the month of Rajab 1447 AH
Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Council for Fatwa has announced that Tuesday, January 20, 2026, will mark the first day of the Islamic month of Shaaban, following a review of scientific data related to the sighting of the crescent moon.

In a statement, the council said it had examined the relevant astronomical data in coordination with specialised scientific authorities and centres across the country.

Based on these findings, Monday will complete the month of Rajab, the council added.

The announcement follows established procedures that combine traditional moon-sighting practices with modern scientific methods to ensure accuracy in determining the start of Islamic lunar months.

Earlier today, astronomers confirmed that the crescent of Shaaban could not be sighted on Sunday due to unfavourable astronomical conditions.

Related Topics:
RamadanUAEEid Al Adha UAEEid Al Adha

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Tourism chief said the Holy Month will be treated as an integral part of daily life rather than a period of slowdown.

Shaaban crescent is not visible today

3m read
Ramadan 2026 in the UAE to bring shorter fasting hours

Ramadan 2026: Why fasting hours will be shorter in UAE

2m read
Ramadan date still subject to moon sighting, but Dubai authorities say February 18 is the most likely first day.

Shaaban crescent due Sunday; Ramadan countdown begins

1m read
Ramadan countdown begins as Rajab crescent spotted

Ramadan countdown begins as Rajab crescent spotted

1m read