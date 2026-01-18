Scientific assessments confirm Monday ends Rajab; Shaaban to begin Tuesday in UAE
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Council for Fatwa has announced that Tuesday, January 20, 2026, will mark the first day of the Islamic month of Shaaban, following a review of scientific data related to the sighting of the crescent moon.
In a statement, the council said it had examined the relevant astronomical data in coordination with specialised scientific authorities and centres across the country.
Based on these findings, Monday will complete the month of Rajab, the council added.
The announcement follows established procedures that combine traditional moon-sighting practices with modern scientific methods to ensure accuracy in determining the start of Islamic lunar months.
Earlier today, astronomers confirmed that the crescent of Shaaban could not be sighted on Sunday due to unfavourable astronomical conditions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox