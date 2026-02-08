GOLD/FOREX
UAE Fatwa Council sets Ramadan 2026 Zakat Al Fitr and Fidyah values

Dh25 per person Zakat Al Fitr rate announced

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
UAE Fatwa Council sets Ramadan 2026 Zakat Al Fitr and Fidyah values
Dubai: The UAE Council for Fatwa has set the official amounts and cash values for Zakat Al Fitr, Fidyah and related Ramadan payments for 2026, following a field price study conducted with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

The council said Zakat Al Fitr is fixed at 2.5 kg of rice per person, or Dh25 in cash. Fidyah for those unable to fast is set at feeding one poor person with 3.25 kg of wheat or Dh20 per day. The same Dh20 per-person rate applies in Fidyah feeding cases.

Fidyah for invalidating a Ramadan fast is set at Dh1,200, distributed to 60 needy people, while Fidyah for breaking an oath is Dh200 for 10 beneficiaries. Fidyah for prohibited acts during Hajj or Umrah is Dh120, distributed to six beneficiaries. The minimum value of an iftar meal is Dh20.

The council said Zakat Al Fitr is preferably paid after dawn on Eid day and before sunset, though earlier payment is permitted if needed. It added that cash payment is permissible and may better serve beneficiaries and urged the public to channel payments through approved bodies, including the Zakat Fund, the Emirates Red Crescent and recognised charities in the UAE.

 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
