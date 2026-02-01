GOLD/FOREX
Ask Gulf News: How to donate iftar meals for Ramadan 2026 in UAE

Even Dh15 can make a difference – here are registered UAE charities sponsoring iftar meals

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Muslim devotees gather to break their fast during a group iftar at a housing complex for foreign labourers in Dubai on March 28, 2025, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Dubai: Ramadan is coming sooner than you think, and many UAE residents are already preparing to give back.

Whether you’re donating food boxes, sponsoring iftar meals, or contributing towards Eid clothing for children, there are several official, registered charities across the UAE running Ramadan campaigns right now.

Even a small donation, starting from Dh10 or Dh20, can help provide an iftar meal to someone in need and make a meaningful impact.

Below is a guide to some registered UAE charities currently accepting Ramadan donations, along with the different ways you can contribute.

1. Dubai Charity Association

Dubai Charity Association’s Ramadan campaign provides iftar meals both within the UAE and internationally.

The initiative includes several humanitarian projects, such as:

  • Distributing food baskets and essential supplies

  • Organising community iftars

  • Providing Eid clothing for children

  • Supporting Zakat al-Fitr donations

Donations start from as little as Dh10, and supporters can contribute Dh500 or more depending on their ability.

How to donate iftar meals

Donate online

  1. Visit www.dubaicharity.org

  2. Click the Ramadan campaign banner on the homepage

  3. Select the number of meals you wish to sponsor

    • For example, four meals cost Dh60

    • A Ramadan box costs Dh200

  1. Click Add to cart and proceed to payment

  2. Complete your donation using a credit or debit card

Donate via bank transfer

You can also donate through bank transfer to the following accounts:

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

  • Account number: 10022955

  • IBAN: AE070500000000010022955

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)

  • Account number: 001-520-5515955-01

  • IBAN: AE270240001520551595501

2. Emirates Red Crescent

The Emirates Red Crescent has launched its annual Ramadan campaign under the slogan ‘Ramadan Continuous Giving’.

The initiative provides humanitarian support to families in need across the UAE and beyond, including:

  • Food relief and financial aid

  • Iftar meals

  • Zakat al-Fitr

  • Eid clothing

  • Ramadan food supplies

Donation options available

Residents can contribute through several categories:

  • Eid clothing: from Dh50

  • Iftar meals: from Dh15 or Dh20

  • Ramadan food basket: Dh100 to Dh500

  • Iftar meals for families in Gaza: from Dh20

  • Sadaqat (charity): from Dh10

  • Hajj and Umrah sponsorship

  • Zakat al-Fitr contributions welcome

How to donate iftar meals

  1. Visit www.emiratesrc.ae

  2. Click on the Ramadan campaign section on the homepage

  3. Choose what you would like to donate towards, such as:

    • Iftar meals

    • Ramadan food boxes

    • Sponsoring an iftar tent

    • Eid clothing

  1. Select an amount (from Dh15 to Dh75 or more)

  2. Click Donate Now

  3. Enter the donation amount and complete payment using a credit or debit card

3. Dar Al Ber Society

Dar Al Ber Society offers multiple convenient ways to sponsor iftar meals during Ramadan, with prices starting from Dh10.

Donations can be made through:

  • The official website: daralber.ae

  • SMS donations

  • The Dubai Now app

  • Shopping mall kiosks

Donate iftar meals via SMS

Text “Meal” or “Iftar” to the following e&/du numbers:

  • Dh10: 2289

  • Dh20: 6025

  • Dh50: 2252

  • Dh100: 6027

  • Dh200: 6026

Donate via bank transfer

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)

  • Account number: 005520500335005

  • IBAN: AE090240005520500335005

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

  • Account number: 10068362

  • IBAN: AE980500000000010068362

