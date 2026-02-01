Even Dh15 can make a difference – here are registered UAE charities sponsoring iftar meals
Dubai: Ramadan is coming sooner than you think, and many UAE residents are already preparing to give back.
Whether you’re donating food boxes, sponsoring iftar meals, or contributing towards Eid clothing for children, there are several official, registered charities across the UAE running Ramadan campaigns right now.
Even a small donation, starting from Dh10 or Dh20, can help provide an iftar meal to someone in need and make a meaningful impact.
Below is a guide to some registered UAE charities currently accepting Ramadan donations, along with the different ways you can contribute.
Dubai Charity Association’s Ramadan campaign provides iftar meals both within the UAE and internationally.
The initiative includes several humanitarian projects, such as:
Distributing food baskets and essential supplies
Organising community iftars
Providing Eid clothing for children
Supporting Zakat al-Fitr donations
Donations start from as little as Dh10, and supporters can contribute Dh500 or more depending on their ability.
Donate online
Visit www.dubaicharity.org
Click the Ramadan campaign banner on the homepage
Select the number of meals you wish to sponsor
For example, four meals cost Dh60
A Ramadan box costs Dh200
Click Add to cart and proceed to payment
Complete your donation using a credit or debit card
Donate via bank transfer
You can also donate through bank transfer to the following accounts:
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
Account number: 10022955
IBAN: AE070500000000010022955
Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)
Account number: 001-520-5515955-01
IBAN: AE270240001520551595501
The Emirates Red Crescent has launched its annual Ramadan campaign under the slogan ‘Ramadan Continuous Giving’.
The initiative provides humanitarian support to families in need across the UAE and beyond, including:
Food relief and financial aid
Iftar meals
Zakat al-Fitr
Eid clothing
Ramadan food supplies
Donation options available
Residents can contribute through several categories:
Eid clothing: from Dh50
Iftar meals: from Dh15 or Dh20
Ramadan food basket: Dh100 to Dh500
Iftar meals for families in Gaza: from Dh20
Sadaqat (charity): from Dh10
Hajj and Umrah sponsorship
Zakat al-Fitr contributions welcome
How to donate iftar meals
Visit www.emiratesrc.ae
Click on the Ramadan campaign section on the homepage
Choose what you would like to donate towards, such as:
Iftar meals
Ramadan food boxes
Sponsoring an iftar tent
Eid clothing
Select an amount (from Dh15 to Dh75 or more)
Click Donate Now
Enter the donation amount and complete payment using a credit or debit card
Dar Al Ber Society offers multiple convenient ways to sponsor iftar meals during Ramadan, with prices starting from Dh10.
Donations can be made through:
The official website: daralber.ae
SMS donations
The Dubai Now app
Shopping mall kiosks
Donate iftar meals via SMS
Text “Meal” or “Iftar” to the following e&/du numbers:
Dh10: 2289
Dh20: 6025
Dh50: 2252
Dh100: 6027
Dh200: 6026
Donate via bank transfer
Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)
Account number: 005520500335005
IBAN: AE090240005520500335005
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)
Account number: 10068362
IBAN: AE980500000000010068362
