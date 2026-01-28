Add as a preferred source on Google

Explained: Where to find official programmes and how to apply for Ramadan initiatives

Volunteers distributing Iftar meals to motorists at a Ramadan initiative by from Al Ihsan Charity Association at a traffic signal near City Walk in Dubai (Picture used for illustrative purposes) Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: As Ramadan approaches, the holy month brings a renewed focus on reflection, generosity, and supporting those in need. Across the UAE, residents can take part in a wide range of community programmes, from iftar meal donation drives to other volunteering initiatives that reflect the true spirit of Ramadan. Volunteering is not only a meaningful way to give back, but also a chance to strengthen your connection to the wider community. However, it is important to get involved through registered charities and approved organisations, while following the UAE’s regulations governing voluntary work.

Volunteering in the UAE during Ramadan: What you need to know Volunteer work in the UAE is regulated under Federal Law No. (13) of 2018, which ensures that volunteering is safe, organised, and beneficial for both volunteers and those receiving support. Ramadan is one of the busiest times for volunteering, with many initiatives focused on iftar meal distribution, charity events, and community support programmes across all emirates.

Requirements for volunteer work in the UAE To volunteer legally in the UAE, you must meet the following eligibility conditions: You must: Be an Emirati citizen or a UAE resident

Be at least 18 years old (those under 18 may volunteer with parental consent)

Be of good character and conduct

Be medically fit for the volunteer role assigned

Hold a professional licence if volunteering within your career field

Be officially registered to practise volunteer work These requirements help ensure that volunteering remains structured, safe, and aligned with national guidelines.

How to volunteer in the UAE The easiest way to find approved volunteering opportunities is through the UAE’s official volunteering portal: UAE volunteer platform – volunteers.ae Volunteers.ae is the first and largest nationwide smart platform dedicated to volunteer work in the UAE. It connects individuals with registered charities, government entities, and private organisations offering volunteering roles across the country. The platform is especially active during Ramadan, listing initiatives such as: Iftar meal distribution.

Ramadan charity campaigns.

Community support programmes.

Family-focused volunteering events. Volunteers can register as individuals, groups, or organisations, and match their skills with available opportunities.

How to register for volunteer work in the UAE Visit the official website: www.volunteers.ae/en . Click on 'Get Involved'. Sign up using your UAE Pass. Enter your personal details, including - full name, nationality, date of birth, Emirates ID number, email address and mobile number and emirate of residence. Optionally, add your area of interest or expertise. Verify your email and phone number. Once verified, your volunteer profile will be complete.

How to apply for Ramadan volunteering opportunities After registering, you can start exploring active initiatives across the UAE. Return to the website and click ‘explore opportunities’ Browse available volunteering events and campaigns Use filters to narrow your search by emirate, organisation, category and language Select an opportunity that matches your interests Click ‘Apply Now’ The organising entity will contact you if you are shortlisted

Current volunteer opportunities for Ramadan 2026 in the UAE Here are some of the confirmed volunteer roles for Ramadan 2026: 1. Ramadan Market 2026 (Dubai) The Nabd Al Emarat Volunteer Team, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, is inviting volunteers to support the organisation of Ramadan Market 2026, an event celebrating Emirati heritage and trade. Dates: January 17 to January 31, 2026

Shifts: Morning - 10am to 4pm and evening - 4pm to 10pm Volunteer tasks include: Guiding visitors and managing crowd flow

Supporting participants with basic logistics

Conducting visitor surveys

Reporting operational needs such as security or maintenance 2. Iftar Distribution at Taha Mosque (Bur Dubai) Supervised by the Community Champion Volunteer Team, this initiative supports the 'Iftar for Fasting People' project at Taha Mosque in Bur Dubai, helping serve workers, families, and fasting residents. Location: Al Souq Al Kabeer, Bur Dubai

Dates: Daily, February 17 to March 19, 2026

Time: 3.30pm to 7.30pm 3. Ramadan Iftar Volunteering in Dubai Silicon Oasis The Pulse of the Emirates volunteer team is also organising daily iftar distribution at the Sheikha Ali Mosque in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Dates: Daily, February 17 to March 19, 2026

Time: 4pm to 7pm

Location: Sheikha Ali Mosque, Dubai Silicon Oasis 4. Ramadan Food Parcel Registration (Ras Al Khaimah) In collaboration with Sheikh Saud Charity Foundation, the Emirates Falcons Volunteer Team is recruiting volunteers to assist with Ramadan food parcel registration in Ras Al Khaimah. Location: Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr St, Dafan Al Khor, Ras Al Khaimah

Time: 8.30am to 3pm Additional Ramadan 2026 volunteering roles are expected to be announced on the volunteers.ae platform and the UAE’s Year of Family website as the holy month approaches - uaeyearof.ae/en/2025

