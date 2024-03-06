Dubai: The month of Ramadan is an important time for reflection and most importantly giving back. In the UAE, there are many community initiatives and volunteering opportunities that embody the spirit of the season.

Volunteering your time towards a cause makes a real difference in the lives of others and strengthens your connection to your community. While taking part in these activities, you must participate with registered charities in the UAE and understand the basic regulations of voluntary work.

Ready to get involved? Requirements for volunteer work in UAE

Volunteering in the UAE is governed by Federal Law No. (13) of 2018. This ensures a safe and enriching experience for both volunteers and beneficiaries. To be eligible, you must:

• be an Emirati or a resident here.

• be of no less than 18 years old; whoever is less than 18 years old may volunteer with the consent of their parent.

• be of good character and conduct.

• be medically fit for the volunteer work assigned to you.

• get a licence to practice if you volunteer in your career.

• be registered for practising the volunteer work.

How to volunteer in the UAE

The UAE Volunteer Platform - volunteers.ae, is the first and largest smart, nationwide platform for volunteering in the UAE. This user-friendly platform connects you with registered charities and organisations across the UAE.

Volunteers can register themselves on this portal and let organisations find them through the portal’s online register. Volunteers can be individuals, a group or an organisation.

Through the portal, volunteers can match their skills and competencies with volunteering opportunities provided by public and private sector organisations across all emirates.

How to register for volunteer work in the UAE

The minimum age to register on the site is 14 years.

Registration process:

• Visit the website - www.volunteers.ae/en and click on the ‘Get Involved’ button. Next, sign up with your UAE Pass, and enter your full name, nationality, date of birth, Emirates ID number, email address, mobile number and the emirate you reside in. You will also have the option to add details related to your area of interest or expertise, but it is not mandatory.

• Next, verify your email and mobile number. Once that is done, your profile is complete.

Explore opportunities and make a difference:

• To register for volunteer work, visit the website again, and click on ‘Explore Opportunities’. You will find all the initiatives, and events available for volunteer work. You can use the website filters to find opportunities in your emirate, language, organisation or category.

• Once you have found a cause you are interested in, you can click on the ‘Apply Now’ button. You will be notified by the organisation if you are shortlisted.