Dubai: If you are a traveller at heart, there is good news! UAE residents can now experience the magic of Morocco with the newly launched eVisa, which allows you to skip the embassy visit and explore a land brimming with diverse experiences, from bustling markets to serene landscapes.

On March 4, the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Abu Dhabi officially announced the availability of eVisas to Morocco for residents of the UAE.

Individuals holding a valid Emirates ID card with a minimum of 180 days of residency will be eligible for the eVisa. The eVisa will be valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and allow for a single entry for a short stay of up to 30 days within the Moroccan territory.

Here’s how you can apply for it.

Documents required

• Copy of your UAE residence visa, with the visa valid for more than 180 days.

• Passport copy, with your passport valid for more than 90 days.

• Passport sized photograph.

How to apply for eVisa

• Visit: acces-maroc.ma

• You will see a widget on the home page titled: ‘Do I need a visa to enter morocco?’, where you can select your nationality, country of residence, passport type, purpose of trip and any other additional visas you may have. For example, a US or UK visa, or a Schengen visa.

• Type in your email address and confirm it. Then select the captcha code and click on ‘Enter’.

• You will receive an email with a link that you are required to click on to continue with your application.

• It will take you to an application form, where you would need to fill in the following details:

1. Date of birth

2. Type of passport

3. Purpose of trip (Select from tourism, business, conference, cultural or sporting events, event, family reunification, medical stay or other).

• Select if you have any additional visas from Australia, Canada, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Schengen, UK or US.

• Click on ‘next’.

• Under travel conditions, you will be required to check all the travel conditions that you need to meet. These are:

- I am traveling for tourism purposes.

- I have a return ticket.

- I have hotel reservation or an invitation.

- I have sufficient financial means – 70 EUR (Dh279.09) per day minimum.

- I have a valid passport when leaving Morocco.

- I certify the accuracy of the information provided, in case of error, my request will be refused.

• Enter your personal details:

- Family Name

- First name

- Date of Birth

- Place of Birth

- Mobile number

- Email address

- Nationality/Country Citizenship

- Occupation/Job

- Passport type

- Passport Number

- Issued by

- Date of Issue

- Expiry Date

• Click on ‘next’.

• Select the expected expected date to arrive and to leave Morocco.

• Next, upload your passport sized photograph and passport copy and click on ‘Save’.

• You will then be informed about your eVisa validity if you apply for it right now. The visa is valid for six months, for a single entry and a stay of 30 days maximum.

• You will then be asked to review the details of your eVisa application before the request is validated.

• At this stage, you can enter another ‘beneficiary’, which could be family members or friends travelling with you. If you do select this option, repeat the process listed above for the second beneficiary as well.

• Once you confirm the application, you will then be asked to proceed to the payment portal.