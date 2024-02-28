1. Beit Al Khair Society

Beit Al Khair Society has launched the ‘Feeding the Fasting’ project for Ramadan. The project will distribute iftar meals to workers and other people fasting in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

How to donate:

One iftar meal donations costs Dh15, and if you want to donate online, you must visit the official Beit Al Khair Society website - https://beitalkhair.org/en/epay/fasting-project/ and enter the number of meals you want to pay for, and your full name, email address and mobile number.

Other methods:

• SMS donations – for etisalat by e& and du users text ‘15’ to 2319.

• Beit Al Khair Charity Kiosks – you can find their locations across the UAE by visiting this link: https://beitalkhair.org/en/donation-sites/

• Bank transfer – to find out the account number and IBAN for the bank transfer click on the ‘bank transfer’ option on the ‘Feeding the Fasting’ donation page.

2. TARAHAM Foundation

‘Mir Ramadan’ by TARAHAM Foundation is another charitable initiative during Ramadan. The campaign will provide 10,000 food boxes to poor families in the UAE.

How to donate:

Online - Visit this website - ramadan.tarahum.ae and click on the fourth option for ‘Mir Ramadan’. The minimum donation amount online is Dh200. If you want to donate more, click on the plus icon and select donate now and enter you credit or debit card details.

SMS donations - For etisalat by e& and du users text the amount to the following numbers:

• Code 6963 - Dh10

•Code 6464 - Dh20

• Code 7785 - Dh50

• Code 7896 - Dh100

• Code 6366 – Dh200

• Code 6303 - Dh500

Bank transfers

• Bank name – Emirates Islamic

• Account number – 3707248464003

• IBAN - AE810340003707248464003

3. Dubai Charity Association

Dubai Charity Association’s Ramadan project will set up iftar tables in mosques and residential areas in the UAE and outside. The donation amount is Dh15 per iftar meal.

How to donate:

Online – Visit the official Dubai Charity Association website - dubaicharity.org/en/project-detail/1202 and click on ‘Donate Now’ and pay with your credit or debit card.

Bank transfer – You can donate the amount through Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB).

ADIB:

• Account number.: 10022955

• IBAN number: AE070500000000010022955

DIB:

• Account number.: 001-520-5515955-01

• IBAN number: AE270240001520551595501

4. Dar Al Ber Society

Dar Al Ber Society is one of the oldest charitable organisations in the UAE and will be providing iftar meals within the UAE and in other countries.

The donation amount for one iftar meal outside the UAE is Dh10 and within the UAE it is Dh15.

How to donate

Online – Visit the official Ramadan donation website for Dar Al Ber Society - campaign.daralber.ae/iftarmeal/index_en.html and choose whether you want to donate a meal outside or within the UAE. Next, enter the amount you want to donate (for example Dh50 or Dh100) and then enter your credit or debit card details.

Dubai Now app – this is the official app for Dubai government services, and it is available for Apple and Android devices. You can also donate an iftar meal through the app by following these steps:

• Open the app and sign in with your UAE Pass (https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/ask-us/how-to-apply-for-uae-pass-and-access-government-services-online-1.1574766191972).

• On the homepage, tap on ‘Donations’ and choose the ‘iftar’ category.

• Then, select the number of meals you want to donate (for example – two meals costs Dh30 or four meals cost Dh60), and click on ‘Pay’. Enter your credit or debit card details to finalise the donation.

SMS donations – Visit the official Ramadan donation website for Dar Al Ber Society, and under the donate via SMS option, choose the amount you want to donate. Next, you will be transferred to the ‘Messages’ app on your phone. The number will be automatically filled and all you have to do is text in the amount. The amount will be deducted from your phone’s balance.

When is Ramadan 2024?