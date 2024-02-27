Dubai: Looking for a comfortable and affordable way to travel between Sharjah and Muscat? Look no further! Mwasalat, Oman's transport company, has launched a brand new bus route connecting the two cities, starting Tuesday, Feb 27.
Bus route 203 will have two buses a day leaving from Sharjah and two buses leaving from Muscat as well every day.
You can expect an eight-hour journey, with tickets priced at 10OMR (Dh95.40). Children under the age of three travel for free.
Here’s all you need to know.
New bus route – all the stations it will cover
The route will start from the Al Jubail Bus station in Sharjah. You can also request to get picked up from Sharjah International Airport, where the bus stops on its route to Muscat.
You can also choose your drop-off point from six points in Oman, before the bus reaches the terminal station, which is the Mwasalat Bus Station in Al Athaiba.
Here is the route map:
Bus timings
Buses on this route depart at 6.30am and 4pm every day, from the main stations – Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah and Mwasalat Bus Station in Al Athaiba.
Luggage guidelines
• Luggage – 23kgs
• Hand carry – 7kgs
You can also add extra luggage – up to 10kg by paying 2OMR (Dh19.08) and up to 25kg by paying 5OMR (Dh47.71).
How to book a ticket
• Visit mwasalat.om
• Select the following options:
- Is it a one-way trip or a round trip.
- Number of adults, children (three to 11 years old) and infants (under three years old) will be travelling.
- Your pick up and drop off points (you can select these from the drop-down menu).
- Date of travel
• Click on ‘Search’.
• If you are travelling from Sharjah you will get two options to select from – the morning bus at 6.30am and the afternoon bus at 4pm.
Choose one the two options and then select the exact station at which you wish to board the bus and where you wish to de-board. Click on ‘continue’.
• You will get a summary of the ticket costs, depending on the number of passengers, to the right of the screen. Enter your email address and phone number to continue booking the ticket.
• You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered email address, which you need to enter to continue.
• You will then be asked to upload a digital copy of your Emirates ID. If you are a visitor to the UAE, you will need to upload your passport copy as well as a copy of the Oman visa. UAE residents can apply for the visa at the Khatmat Mleiha border, or apply for it in advance by following these steps.
• Click on ‘Book Now’ and pay for the bus fare with your credit or debit card. Once that is done, you will get a notification confirming your tickets, and you will also receive a digital version of the ticket on your email.
Apart from this bus route, you can also travel to Oman from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai. For all your bus route options, check out our detailed guide here and if you wish to travel by car, instead, click here to find out all you need to do to prepare for your trip.