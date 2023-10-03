Dubai: You can travel from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE to Musandam, Oman starting this week, Friday, October 6 on the new Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) bus service.

RAKTA announced the operation of the bus service on Tuesday, October 3 on their official social media channels. The plans for a bus between the two neighbouring countries were initially introduced on August 31 , after a cooperation agreement between RAKTA and the Municipality of Musandam was signed.

Here are all the details.

What is the bus route for Ras Al Khaimah to Musandam, Oman?

The bus route includes several bus stops within Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam.



Ras Al Khaimah bus stops:

• Ras Al Khaimah Bus Station (Al Dhait South)

• Al Rams Area

• Sha’am Area



Musandam Bus Stops:

• Tibaat Area

• Wilayat of Bukha

• Harf Area

• Qada Area

• Wilayat of Khasab

Bus schedule and timings

The bus service is only available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Timings:

From Ras Al Khaimah to Musandam:

• 8am

• 6pm

From Musandam to Ras Al Khaimah:

• 8am

• 6pm

How long does the trip take?

According to RAKTA, the bus trip will take around two and a half to three hours.

Cost

Dh50 for a one-way trip.

Free for children under the age of three.

Four ways to book the tickets

1. RAKBus app, which is available for Apple and Android devices

2. RAKBus website - rakbus.ae

3. On the bus

4. Ras Al Khaimah bus station

How to book tickets on the RAKBus website

Step 1: Enter the trip details

• Visit the website - rakbus.ae, and select your departure point as RAK – ‘Al Hamra Bus Station’ and ‘Musandam’ as your arrival.

• Enter the outbound and return date.

• Select the number of passengers.

• Click on ‘Find my Journey’.

Step 2: Select the timings

• Select the timings for the outbound and return trip.

• Click ‘Continue’.

Step 3: Select your seat

Selecting your seat on the RAKTA bus is free of charge. There are seats reserved for seniors, women, and People of Determination. You also have the option to select seats with extra leg room.

• Select your seats for both the trips by selecting the ‘Confirm’ button.

• You also have the option to add free WiFi for the bus trip, which is valid for one hour.

• Click ‘Continue’.

Step 3: Log into your RAKTA account or create a new account

If you do not have an existing account with RAKTA, click on the ‘Sign Up’ option, under ‘Log In’ and enter your full name, nationality, mobile number, email address, create a password and select your age group.

Step 4: Enter passenger details

Once you have created an account, you must then enter the passenger details which include your full name, mobile number, age, gender and nationality.

Next, select your payment method:

- Pay Now – if you select this option, you will have to pay for the tickets with your credit or debit card online.

- Pay at the counter – if you select this option, you will receive a reference number, which you will have to provide at the ticket counters in Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Hamra Bus Station in Al Dhait area.

If you have paid for the tickets online, you will receive a digital ticket on your registered email address.

Visa requirements for UAE residents travelling to Oman UAE residents have to pay a 5 OMR (Dh47) visa on arrival fee for Oman and should also provide a valid Emirates ID and passport.

How to travel from other emirates to Ras Al Khaimah

If you want to travel on the RAKTA bus to Oman, but live another emirate, you can hop on a RAKTA intercity bus by booking a ticket on the official website – rakta.gov.ae or on the ‘RAKbus’ app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

RAKTA has intercity bus routes and you can take a bus to Ras Al Khaimah from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, and Al Ain.

To book through the website, follow these steps:

1. Visit rakta.gov.ae and select ‘services’ from the top menu.

2. Select ‘public transport’ and then select ‘intercity bus’.

3. The website will then provide you with all the options for intercity travel, with the option to book tickets for your trip.

4. You can complete the payment using a debit or credit card.

5. You will receive an e-receipt of the ticket payment, which you can use as proof of payment.