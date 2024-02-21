Where is the Deira Old Souq station?

The Deira Old Souq marine station, also called the Deira Old Souq water taxi station, is located in the Al Ras area in Deira. The abra takes you to two main stations across the creek, to the Bur Dubai side:

1. CR1 route – to Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station

2. CR5 route – to Al Fahidi Marine Transport Station

The station underwent improvement works, with a focus on preserving the cultural identity of the area.

In fact, the entire souk area has recently been transformed into a tourist corridor, with Dubai Municipality giving the locality a ‘facelift’.

What is an abra?

An abra is a traditional boat. The word means ‘to cross’ in Arabic, and the abra runs every few minutes throughout the day between four stations along Dubai Creek.

Each abra holds about 20 passengers, with 150 boats working the two routes between Deira and Bur Dubai, starting around 6am every day. Every crossing on the now-motorised boats only takes about five minutes.

How can I get a ticket?

You can pay for the crossing using your nol card or buy a ticket at the ticket counter.

A one-way trip across the creek on a traditional abra costs Dh1 per person, or Dh2 if you opt for the air-conditioned option.

How to get to the abra station