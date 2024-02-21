Dubai: Looking for a unique way to explore Dubai? Take a ride on a traditional abra across Dubai Creek! The Deira Old Souq station has recently reopened, offering a convenient and affordable way to travel between Deira and Bur Dubai.
Did you know that over 17 million passengers use some form of water transport or the other in Dubai every year? If you aren’t one of them, the new station reopening is the perfect chance to enjoy the public water transport options in the city, as the route is close to popular traditional markets, too.
Where is the Deira Old Souq station?
The Deira Old Souq marine station, also called the Deira Old Souq water taxi station, is located in the Al Ras area in Deira. The abra takes you to two main stations across the creek, to the Bur Dubai side:
1. CR1 route – to Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station
2. CR5 route – to Al Fahidi Marine Transport Station
The station underwent improvement works, with a focus on preserving the cultural identity of the area.
In fact, the entire souk area has recently been transformed into a tourist corridor, with Dubai Municipality giving the locality a ‘facelift’.
What is an abra?
An abra is a traditional boat. The word means ‘to cross’ in Arabic, and the abra runs every few minutes throughout the day between four stations along Dubai Creek.
Each abra holds about 20 passengers, with 150 boats working the two routes between Deira and Bur Dubai, starting around 6am every day. Every crossing on the now-motorised boats only takes about five minutes.
How can I get a ticket?
You can pay for the crossing using your nol card or buy a ticket at the ticket counter.
A one-way trip across the creek on a traditional abra costs Dh1 per person, or Dh2 if you opt for the air-conditioned option.
How to get to the abra station
The nearest Metro station is the Al Ras station on the Green Line.