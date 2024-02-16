Step back in time and do some inspired shopping for your Ramadan preparations with the historic Deira Ramadan Souq! This open-air treasure trove is organised by Dubai Municipality, and opening tomorrow, February 17. It will run until March 9, and takes you on a sensory journey through tradition, culture, and family fun!
Immerse yourself
Authentic Ramadan shopping - snag essential items, plus special treats for Hag Al Laila celebrations, an Emirati tradition which falls on the 15th day of the Hijri month of Shaban.
- Live entertainment - be captivated by music, dance, and cultural performances.
- Kid-friendly activities - keep the little ones entertained with exciting experiences.
- Community spirit - mingle with various cultures and embrace the true spirit of the month.
More than just a market
This Souq is a testament to Dubai's heritage, preserving the traditions of preparing for Ramadan. It's a chance to explore Deira's historic market district, dating back to the 19th century! ️ The area is home to a cluster of markets that have undergone restoration.
• Stroll through the iconic Grand Souq.
• Discover hidden gems like Souq Al Manazer and Souq Al Khilak, which is a market for fabrics and perfumes.
• Find kitchen essentials at the Plates Market. ️
• Unwind at the Al-Matarih Market, known for its relaxing armchairs and pillows.
Plan your visit
Dates: February 17 – March 9, 2024
Location: Old Baladiya Street (Old Municipality Street) in Souq Al Kabeer, Deira (one of Dubai's oldest open-air markets)
Timings: 10am – 10pm daily
Entry: It is free
Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the magic of Ramadan in Dubai!