Dubai NYE 2026: Where to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks for free

New Year’s Eve in UAE: Find out the free official viewing spots in Downtown Dubai
Dubai: Watching the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks up close does not have to mean spending Dh2,000 to Dh20,000 on a restaurant table in Downtown Dubai. While ticketed venues such as Burj Park offer premium views, there are also official free public viewing areas where visitors can enjoy the celebrations without paying an entry fee.
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch, how to get there, road closures, metro advice and alternative viewing spots.
Emaar has confirmed multiple free public viewing zones across Downtown Dubai. LED screens along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will show live fireworks, light shows and entertainment.
Free public viewing gates
These areas operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with access controlled through entry gates. Once capacity is reached, gates will close.
Boulevard Heights
Burj Vista
Emaar Square
Former Address Boulevard
Fountain Views
Address Downtown
Vida Dubai Mall
Family Viewing Areas (Free)
South Ridge
ACT 1 / ACT 2
Outer Boulevard
Old Town
Cascade Garden
Bachelor Viewing Areas (Free)
Zabeel Bachelor
Views Bachelor
Vida Bachelor
Vista Bachelor
Rove Bachelor
Visitors are advised to arrive early to secure access.
If you driving to attend the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve event, try to arrive by 4pm on December 31. Several roads will close throughout the day.
From 4pm
Al Istiqlal Street
Al Mustaqbal Street
Lower Financial Centre Road
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard
Burj Khalifa Street
Later closures
From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street
From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road
From 11pm: Sheikh Zayed Road (partial closure)
Full Sheikh Zayed Road closure
From 6am on December 31 until 2am on January 2, 2026
Motorists should plan alternative routes in advance.
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will close from 5pm or earlier if passenger capacity is reached.
Use nearby stations instead:
Emirates Towers
World Trade Centre
Financial Centre
Business Bay
Stations with parking include Centrepoint, Etisalat by e&, Jumeirah Golf Estates and National Paints.
Minimum nol card balance
Dh15 for Silver
Dh30 for Gold
This ensures enough balance for a return journey.
Dubai Metro will run non-stop for 43 hours, with increased frequency near major celebration areas.
Alternative parking is available at Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf. If driving, arrive before closures and use Emaar-managed parking, including:
Dubai Mall
Zabeel – Dubai Mall
Fountain Views extensions
Boulevard Lower parking
Parking is prohibited along Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road, Oud Metha Road and surrounding main roads.
After the event, free RTA shuttle buses will transport visitors to metro stations and taxi hubs at:
Al Kifaf
Al Wasl Club
Taxis will also be available. Those not attending the event will be required to leave the area using public transport services.
If you want to avoid Downtown crowds or early arrival times, the fireworks are still visible from a distance at:
Dubai Canal Waterfall
Dubai Creek Harbour Viewing Point
Lulu Bridge near Dubai Frame
Al Safa Water Canal Bridge.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox