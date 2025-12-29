GOLD/FOREX
Dubai NYE 2026: Where to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks for free

New Year’s Eve in UAE: Find out the free official viewing spots in Downtown Dubai

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
A light show and fireworks illuminate the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai on January 1, 2025.
Dubai: Watching the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks up close does not have to mean spending Dh2,000 to Dh20,000 on a restaurant table in Downtown Dubai. While ticketed venues such as Burj Park offer premium views, there are also official free public viewing areas where visitors can enjoy the celebrations without paying an entry fee.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch, how to get there, road closures, metro advice and alternative viewing spots.

Free public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai

Emaar has confirmed multiple free public viewing zones across Downtown Dubai. LED screens along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will show live fireworks, light shows and entertainment.

Free public viewing gates

These areas operate on a first-come, first-served basis, with access controlled through entry gates. Once capacity is reached, gates will close.

  • Boulevard Heights

  • Burj Vista

  • Emaar Square

  • Former Address Boulevard

  • Fountain Views

  • Address Downtown

  • Vida Dubai Mall

Family Viewing Areas (Free)

  • South Ridge

  • ACT 1 / ACT 2

  • Outer Boulevard

  • Old Town

  • Cascade Garden

Bachelor Viewing Areas (Free)

  • Zabeel Bachelor

  • Views Bachelor

  • Vida Bachelor

  • Vista Bachelor

  • Rove Bachelor

Visitors are advised to arrive early to secure access.

Road closures and traffic plan for New Year’s Eve

If you driving to attend the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve event, try to arrive by 4pm on December 31. Several roads will close throughout the day.

From 4pm

  • Al Istiqlal Street

  • Al Mustaqbal Street

  • Lower Financial Centre Road

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

  • Burj Khalifa Street

Later closures

  • From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street

  • From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road

  • From 11pm: Sheikh Zayed Road (partial closure)

Full Sheikh Zayed Road closure

  • From 6am on December 31 until 2am on January 2, 2026

Motorists should plan alternative routes in advance.

Dubai Metro closures and travel advice

Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will close from 5pm or earlier if passenger capacity is reached.

Use nearby stations instead:

  • Emirates Towers

  • World Trade Centre

  • Financial Centre

  • Business Bay

Stations with parking include Centrepoint, Etisalat by e&, Jumeirah Golf Estates and National Paints.

Minimum nol card balance

  • Dh15 for Silver

  • Dh30 for Gold

This ensures enough balance for a return journey.

Dubai Metro New Year’s Eve timings

Dubai Metro will run non-stop for 43 hours, with increased frequency near major celebration areas.

Parking and alternative transport

Alternative parking is available at Al Wasl Club and Al Kifaf. If driving, arrive before closures and use Emaar-managed parking, including:

  • Dubai Mall

  • Zabeel – Dubai Mall

  • Fountain Views extensions

  • Boulevard Lower parking

Parking is prohibited along Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Dubai–Al Ain Road, Oud Metha Road and surrounding main roads.

Free shuttle buses after fireworks

After the event, free RTA shuttle buses will transport visitors to metro stations and taxi hubs at:

  • Al Kifaf

  • Al Wasl Club

Taxis will also be available. Those not attending the event will be required to leave the area using public transport services.

Other places to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks

If you want to avoid Downtown crowds or early arrival times, the fireworks are still visible from a distance at:

  • Dubai Canal Waterfall

  • Dubai Creek Harbour Viewing Point

  • Lulu Bridge near Dubai Frame

  • Al Safa Water Canal Bridge.

