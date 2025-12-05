GOLD/FOREX
New Year’s Eve in Dubai: Where to watch fireworks and drone shows

Dubai’s NYE celebrations light up the city with fireworks, drones, and family fun.

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Celebrate NYE in Dubai: Best views for fireworks and drone displays
Celebrate NYE in Dubai: Best views for fireworks and drone displays
Dubai’s skyline is set to sparkle like never before as the city gears up for its 2026 New Year’s Eve celebrations. From Burj Khalifa to Bluewaters Island, fireworks, drone shows, live music, and street-side festivities will transform the city into one of the world’s most dazzling countdowns.

Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai: The ultimate show

The iconic Burj Khalifa will take centre stage, lighting up Downtown Dubai with pyrotechnics and an LED-laser façade. For the best views, head to the Fountain promenade, book a restaurant with skyline access, or stake your spot early for a front-row experience.

Global Village: Seven countdowns, endless fun

Global Village celebrates multiple time zones with themed countdowns, each followed by a fireworks burst. Visitors can enjoy cultural performances, carnival rides, stunt shows, and one of the largest selections of international street food — making it a perfect family-friendly NYE destination.

Expo City Dubai: Family-friendly festivities

At Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai offers a kid-focused programme, starting with a 9pm early countdown for children and leading into the main midnight fireworks. Live DJ sets, snow play areas, themed workshops, and festive markets keep the celebrations buzzing. Tickets are Dh150, including entry to Winter City.

Al Seef: Old-world charm by the creek

For a more serene NYE experience, Al Seef offers fireworks over Dubai Creek, framed by heritage architecture, dhows, and waterside cafés. It’s a picturesque alternative to the city’s busier spots, perfect for a relaxed evening of alfresco dining.

The Beach & Bluewaters Island: Double the sparkle

Celebrate by sand, sea, and sky at The Beach, JBR, with uninterrupted fireworks views, open-air concerts, and pop-up dining.

Meanwhile, Bluewaters Island lights up alongside Ain Dubai, creating twin displays across the water — ideal for Instagram-worthy shots and unforgettable midnight moments.

Palm Jumeirah & other waterfront hotspots

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Atlantis The Palm, and other iconic locations offer waterfront fireworks, live entertainment, and pop-up dining, ensuring the city buzzes well into the night with choreographed sky shows, music, and roaming performers.

DSF drone shows light up the sky this New Year

From December 26 to January1, 2026, Dubai’s DSF Drone Show will treat families and visitors to dazzling nightly performances at 8pm and 10pm between Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR.

The ‘Celebrations’ edition promises bold transitions, colourful formations, and festive energy. Entry is free, but arriving early is recommended to secure the best viewing spots.

Whether you’re after front-row excitement, a family-friendly evening, or a relaxed riverside vibe, Dubai’s New Year festivities have something for everyone. One thing’s for sure: the city will welcome 2026 in true Dubai style—lighting up the sky and your social feeds.

Bottom line

Dubai offers a New Year’s Eve celebration for every mood—from the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks and DSF drone shows to family-friendly festivities at Expo City and serene creekside views at Al Seef.

Whether you seek excitement, entertainment, or a relaxed evening, the city promises to light up the sky and your social feeds as it rings in 2026 in spectacular style.

