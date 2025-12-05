GOLD/FOREX
Dubai nights glow again as DSF Drone Shows begin

Nightly displays above Bluewaters and JBR blend storytelling, colour and cutting-edge tech

Balaram Menon
Free waterfront displays feature high-speed drones, bold colours and synchronised Ain Dubai lights.
Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off today, December 5, 2025, with the much-loved DSF Drones Show returning to the skies between Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR.

Visitors can catch two nightly performances at 8pm and 10pm throughout the season. ‘Dubai, City of Dreams’ runs until December 25, followed by ‘Celebrations’ from December 26 to January 11, 2026.

Bigger, brighter and more futuristic

This year’s edition pushes the boundaries of aerial entertainment with more than 1,000 advanced LED drones that are faster, brighter and capable of forming even more detailed visuals.

Adding to the excitement, Ain Dubai will for the first time run a synchronised lighting show, creating a striking backdrop to the displays.

Drones show details

The first show, ‘Dubai, City of Dreams’, guides viewers through the city’s iconic landmarks, blending sharp storytelling with sweeping drone formations. It brings Dubai’s growth and ambition to life in the night sky.

The second show, ‘Celebrations’, lives up to its name with bursts of colour, energetic patterns and bold transitions designed to lift the mood and keep eyes glued to the sky.

Both shows also debut drone-powered pyro effects, used twice each evening. These new elements add pace, drama and a fresh layer of spectacle, making this season’s edition the most dynamic yet.

Free to attend

The shows are open to everyone and free of charge. Arriving early is recommended, especially for families hoping to secure the best viewing spots.

