The show, a cornerstone of 2025 Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) at JBR and Bluewaters, is scheduled for its final two outings at 8pm and 10pm on 25 December. From Thursday, the production will be entirely replaced by a new sequence titled "Celebrations," which is set to run until the festival closes in January 11.

This year’s edition has seen a notable technical shift, with the introduction of "pyro-drones" that release cold-firework effects while in formation. According to technical briefings, these aircraft are faster and more light-efficient than those used in previous seasons, allowing for sharper definitions of complex architectural shapes against the night sky.

"Dubai, City of Dreams" has drawn significant crowds since opening earlier this month, using a fleet of 1,000 high-intensity LED drones to illustrate the emirate’s spirit of innovation and ambition. The choreography features large-scale aerial renders of the city’s most recognisable landmarks and cultural symbols.

Once the current show concludes on Wednesday night, technicians will spend the overnight hours recalibrating the fleet for the "Celebrations" launch on 26 December, which promises a faster-paced, more abstract display of colour and light to mark the turn of the year.

Organisers have advised that while the 8pm slot remains the most popular for families, the 10pm performance often offers a clearer view for those arriving later in the evening. As with all DSF outdoor events, the shows are free to the public, though the pedestrian bridge and waterfront promenades typically reach capacity well before take-off.

The performance is also the first to be fully synchronised with the lighting arrays on Ain Dubai. The observation wheel acts as a secondary visual canvas, mirroring the colours and rhythms of the drone fleet as it moves across the bay.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

