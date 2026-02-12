Man rams Turkish jewellery shop with forklift, flees on donkey

Police in Kayseri recover 150g of gold after bizarre getaway attempt
Dubai: Turkish police have arrested a young man in the central province of Kayseri after he allegedly rammed a jewellery shop with a stolen forklift and attempted to flee the scene on a donkey, authorities said.
According to police statements, the suspect used the forklift to break into the store, causing damage to the frontage before stealing gold items and escaping.
Security forces launched a search operation and later detained the suspect nearby after what officials described as an unusual getaway attempt using a donkey.
Police said about 150 grams of stolen gold were recovered following the arrest and returned to the shop owner. An investigation is under way, and prosecutors are preparing formal charges, authorities said.