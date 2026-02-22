GOLD/FOREX
Thief posing as beggar arrested within minutes, Dubai Police say

Suspect allegedly exploited motorist’s compassion to steal luxury car before swift arrest

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai Police said they arrested a man within minutes after he allegedly posed as a beggar, exploited a motorist’s sympathy and stole his car.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, said the suspect approached a man driving a luxury vehicle, claiming he was hungry and in need of food. Moved by compassion, the driver took him to his home, where he lives alone.

Brig. Al Shamsi said the homeowner invited the man inside and left his car key in the sitting room before going to the kitchen to prepare a quick meal. On returning, he found both the visitor and the key missing. From the balcony, he saw his vehicle had disappeared and immediately alerted police.

Swift action enabled officers to locate the car and arrest the suspect in record time, Brig Al Shamsi said. He urged residents not to admit strangers into their homes or leave valuables unattended, regardless of apparent humanitarian motives.

Police said seven beggars were arrested in the first two days of the annual “Combat Begging” campaign, down from 12 on the first day last year, reflecting stricter enforcement and heightened patrols.

 

