What began as a French fry argument at a friends’ gathering escalated into a shooting
Dubai: A man in Fort Worth, Texas, died last week after being shot in the head during a confrontation that began over a serving of French fries inside a residential complex, according to local police.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the city’s West Division following reports of gunfire, the police said. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics, the victim died several hours later at a Fort Worth hospital.
Investigators with the department’s violent crimes unit said the shooting occurred during a gathering of friends. The dispute, they said, escalated after the victim refused to share a portion of French fries he was eating with another man. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned violent.
According to the police, the suspect drew a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.
The Dallas Express reported that investigators had identified the suspect as a resident of the same apartment complex. Officers conducted a search of the surrounding area and the suspect’s residence, but he remained at large as of Thursday.
In a statement cited by Fox 4 KDFW, the Fort Worth Police Department said detectives were “actively and aggressively” searching for the suspect and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet announced any arrests or charges.
