GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US Secret Service says shot dead man trying to access Trump Florida estate

The suspect "was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property"

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Mar-a-Lago Resort saw a security breach today
The Mar-a-Lago Resort saw a security breach today
AFP-JOE RAEDLE

The US Secret Service said Sunday its agents had shot and killed an armed man who breached the security perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump was in Washington at the time of the incident, which officials said happened around 1.30am (0630 GMT).

Secret Service agents fired at a man after they saw him "unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning," agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a post on X.

The suspect, a man in his early 20s, "was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can," the agency said in a statement.

Agents confronted the man and fired shots. No US officers were injured, the agency said that no "Secret Service protectees" were present in Mar-a-Lago at the time.

The individual was pronounced dead.

"The only words that we said to him was 'drop the items' which means the gas can and the shotgun," Palm Beach County sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters.

"At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position," Bradshaw said. A deputy and two Secret Service agents then shot him.

Trump, who often spends his weekends in Mar-a-Lago, has been the target of several assassination plots or attempts.

Earlier this month, Ryan Routh, 59, who plotted to assassinate the president at a Florida golf course in September 2024, two months before the US election, was sentenced to life in prison.

Routh's planned attack on Trump came two months after an assassination attempt on the Republican leader in Pennsylvania, where 20-year-old Matthew Crooks fired several shots during a rally, one of them grazing Trump's right ear.

That attack, in which a rallygoer was killed, proved to be a turning point in Trump's return to power. Crooks was immediately shot and killed by security forces and his motive remains unknown.

The incident was the latest in a series of episodes of political violence in a highly polarised country.

The name of the suspect in the Sunday incident has not been released while officials attempt to contact his relatives.

AFP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump gestures to members of the media after exiting Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on February 13, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

US pressure on Iran mounts as Trump backs regime change

3m read
This courtroom sketch shows Ryan Routh, left, throwing his arms up directed at U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in frustration as jury selection begins in the trial of Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Man who tried to shoot Trump gets life in prison

3m read
What began as a verbal argument quickly turned violent.

Deadly dispute: Is a French fry worth dying for?

1m read
Video: Inside Trump’s high-level security on every trip

Video: Inside Trump’s high-level security on every trip

3m read