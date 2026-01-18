GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Video: Inside the high-security measures protecting Trump on every trip

Secret Service deploys elite teams, armoured vehicles, and advanced planning everywhere

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before travelling to South Korea, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on October 29, 2025.
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before travelling to South Korea, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on October 29, 2025.
AFP-ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

The US Secret Service is on high alert following threats against President Donald Trump, highlighting the extraordinary measures required for presidential travel.

Wherever the President goes, a fortified protective team accompanies him, supported by elite military and law enforcement assets. His safety is the Secret Service’s top priority, backed by what experts describe as one of the most powerful protection forces in the world.

What makes presidential security so advanced?

Presidential protection is led by the Presidential Protective Division, supported by federal, state, local, and international partners. The Secret Service operates as an expeditionary paramilitary organisation, drawing on the US military and specialised teams to guard against any threat.

Experts in security tactics accompany the President at all times, covering risks from chemical and biological agents, explosives, radiological, and nuclear threats.

“All options are on the table when it comes to the protection of the President of the United States,” said Assistant Director James Donahue, Office of Protective Operations.

Security planning begins weeks or even months in advance, including meticulous work and threat assessments to identify potential risks.

What are the key protective measures?

Protective efforts include:

  • Armoured vehicles, tactical units, and K9 teams

  • Counter-surveillance operations

  • Protection against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats

  • Extensive advance planning for domestic and international trips

Even abroad, the Secret Service coordinates with the US military, State Department, and foreign law enforcement partners to maintain full-spectrum security.

“Thanks to partnerships with the military, we can deploy specialized assets worldwide, creating a consistent, fortified posture wherever the President goes,” Donahue said.

Why is presidential protection the top priority?

From domestic motorcade adjustments to international threats, the mission is clear: ensure the President’s safety at all times. Constant vigilance, careful planning, and uncompromising protective measures make the US Secret Service a global benchmark in presidential security.

What recent threats has Trump faced?

The heightened alert follows a disturbing clip aired by Iranian state television, referencing Trump’s 2024 near-assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The footage showed him with a bloodied ear while Secret Service agents rushed to his aid. A written threat in Farsi warned: “This time the bullet won’t miss.”

The threat comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, alongside nationwide protests in Iran against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, driven by a deepening economic crisis and the plunging value of the Rial.

Officials noted that while Iranian parliamentarians have vowed retaliation in case of US action, no imminent US plans to attack Iran exist.

How does domestic security remain vigilant?

Security concerns have also arisen on US soil. On January 11, a suspicious object was discovered during advance sweeps at Palm Beach International Airport as Trump travelled from Mar-a-Lago.

“A further investigation was warranted, and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

This follows a similar incident in October 2025, when a suspicious hunting stand was spotted in the line of sight to where the President exits Air Force One at the same airport.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIranAmerica

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump.

Khamenei calls Trump a 'criminal' for backing protests

4m read
Oil prices at 02:12 GMT on Thursday (January 15, 2026)

Oil prices drops nearly 3% after Trump comments on Iran

2m read
US President Donald Trump

Trump: Iran killings 'stopped', no plan for hanging

3m read
While it remains unclear what "help is on its way" specifically means, the message marks a significant escalation in the already strained relations between Tehran and Washington.

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, 'help on way'

2m read