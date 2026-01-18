Video: Inside the high-security measures protecting Trump on every trip

Secret Service deploys elite teams, armoured vehicles, and advanced planning everywhere
The US Secret Service is on high alert following threats against President Donald Trump, highlighting the extraordinary measures required for presidential travel.
Wherever the President goes, a fortified protective team accompanies him, supported by elite military and law enforcement assets. His safety is the Secret Service’s top priority, backed by what experts describe as one of the most powerful protection forces in the world.
Presidential protection is led by the Presidential Protective Division, supported by federal, state, local, and international partners. The Secret Service operates as an expeditionary paramilitary organisation, drawing on the US military and specialised teams to guard against any threat.
Experts in security tactics accompany the President at all times, covering risks from chemical and biological agents, explosives, radiological, and nuclear threats.
“All options are on the table when it comes to the protection of the President of the United States,” said Assistant Director James Donahue, Office of Protective Operations.
Security planning begins weeks or even months in advance, including meticulous work and threat assessments to identify potential risks.
Protective efforts include:
Armoured vehicles, tactical units, and K9 teams
Counter-surveillance operations
Protection against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats
Extensive advance planning for domestic and international trips
Even abroad, the Secret Service coordinates with the US military, State Department, and foreign law enforcement partners to maintain full-spectrum security.
“Thanks to partnerships with the military, we can deploy specialized assets worldwide, creating a consistent, fortified posture wherever the President goes,” Donahue said.
From domestic motorcade adjustments to international threats, the mission is clear: ensure the President’s safety at all times. Constant vigilance, careful planning, and uncompromising protective measures make the US Secret Service a global benchmark in presidential security.
The heightened alert follows a disturbing clip aired by Iranian state television, referencing Trump’s 2024 near-assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The footage showed him with a bloodied ear while Secret Service agents rushed to his aid. A written threat in Farsi warned: “This time the bullet won’t miss.”
The threat comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, alongside nationwide protests in Iran against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, driven by a deepening economic crisis and the plunging value of the Rial.
Officials noted that while Iranian parliamentarians have vowed retaliation in case of US action, no imminent US plans to attack Iran exist.
Security concerns have also arisen on US soil. On January 11, a suspicious object was discovered during advance sweeps at Palm Beach International Airport as Trump travelled from Mar-a-Lago.
“A further investigation was warranted, and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
This follows a similar incident in October 2025, when a suspicious hunting stand was spotted in the line of sight to where the President exits Air Force One at the same airport.
