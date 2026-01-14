The US imposed sanctions Thursday on Iranian security officials and financial networks, accusing them of orchestrating a violent crackdown on peaceful protests and laundering billions in oil revenues.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the measures in the wake of the biggest anti-government protests in the history of Iran, although the demonstrations appear to have diminished over the last few days in the face of repression and an almost week-long internet blackout.

"The United States stands firmly behind the Iranian people in their call for freedom and justice," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, adding that the action was taken at President Donald Trump's direction.

Among those sanctioned is Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme Council for National Security, whom Washington accused of coordinating the crackdown and calling for force against protesters.

Four regional commanders of Iran's Law Enforcement Forces and Revolutionary Guard were also sanctioned for their roles in the crackdown in Lorestan and Fars provinces.

Security forces in Fars "have killed countless peaceful demonstrators" with hospitals "so inundated with gunshot wound patients that no other types of patients can be admitted," the Treasury said.

The Treasury additionally designated 18 individuals and entities accused of operating "shadow banking" networks that launder proceeds from Iranian oil sales through front companies in the UAE, Singapore and Britain.

These networks funnel billions of dollars annually using cover companies and exchange houses, as Iranian citizens face economic hardship, according to the Treasury.

The sanctions freeze any US assets of those designated and prohibit Americans from doing business with them. Foreign financial institutions risk secondary sanctions for transactions with the designated entities.

The action builds on the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. In 2025, the Treasury sanctioned more than 875 persons, vessels and aircraft as part of this effort, it said.