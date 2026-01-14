GOLD/FOREX
Iran calls on UN chief, Security Council to condemn US for inciting violence

Iranian UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accuses Trump of openly inciting violence in Iran

IANS
United Nations: Iranian UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani asked the UN secretary-general and the Security Council to condemn the United States for inciting violence and threatening to use force against his country.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Somali UN ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, who serves as the rotating president of the Security Council for January, Iravani accused US President Donald Trump of openly inciting violence in Iran, citing Trump's post on social media platform Truth Social: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING -- TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! ... HELP IS ON ITS WAY."

Meanwhile, Trump said on Tuesday that he has cancelled "all meetings" with Iranian officials.

The announcement came one day after the president announced that any country doing business with Iran would pay a tariff rate of 25 per cent on any business conducted with the United States.

Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump said the decision to halt diplomatic engagement was tied to violence against protesters in Iran. “I’ve cancelled all meetings with the Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops,” he said.

He addressed what he called “Iranian patriots,” urging them to persist in protests and document those responsible for violence. “To all Iranian patriots, keep protesting,” Trump said. “Take over your institutions if possible and save the names of the killers and the abusers.”

Trump said reports on deaths in Iran varied, but insisted accountability would follow. “I hear five different sets of numbers,” he said. “One death is too much.” He warned those responsible for violence that consequences would come.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that diplomacy remains the preferred approach for the United States to deal with Iran, though the Trump administration will not rule out military options if necessary.

