Iran calls on UN chief, Security Council to condemn US for inciting violence

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Somali UN ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, who serves as the rotating president of the Security Council for January, Iravani accused US President Donald Trump of openly inciting violence in Iran, citing Trump's post on social media platform Truth Social: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING -- TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! ... HELP IS ON ITS WAY."