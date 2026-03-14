What the White House initially envisioned as a focused military campaign lasting only weeks has instead turned into a widening confrontation across the Middle East, with Iran retaliating against regional targets, global oil markets rattled and no clear exit strategy in sight.

Dubai: Two weeks after launching a war against Iran that was meant to be swift and decisive, US President Donald Trump is grappling with an escalating conflict, global economic shock and growing questions about Washington’s strategy.

The attack succeeded in killing Khamenei and several high-ranking aides. But it also wiped out many of the lower-tier figures Washington had quietly viewed as potential successors who might steer Iran in a more pro-Western direction.

“Most of the people we had in mind are dead,” Trump later acknowledged. “And now we have another group. They may be dead also… Pretty soon, we’re not going to know anybody.”

Meanwhile, Iranian retaliation expanded across the region. Missiles and drones targeted multiple locations in the Gulf, and attacks on shipping effectively halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that carries about 20% of the world’s oil supply.

In an effort to change the situation, Trump announced airstrikes on Kharg Island, the hub of Iran’s oil exports, and warned he could destroy the country’s oil infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the waterway.

“Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” he wrote.

The United States and allies have discussed releasing about 400 million barrels from strategic reserves, while Washington has explored insuring ships transiting the strait. But tanker traffic has largely remained frozen after several vessels were attacked.

Economic fallout has added further pressure. Iran’s disruption of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz cut off the flow of roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day, forcing Western governments to consider emergency measures.

During classified briefings, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly told members of Congress he could not predict how long the conflict would last, despite Trump publicly suggesting it might end within weeks.

Israel has intensified attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon, where authorities say nearly 800 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. Iranian strikes have also hit targets in Gulf countries that were not involved in the assault.

At the same time, the war planning itself has drawn criticism. According to officials cited by CNN, the White House had sharply downsized the National Security Council, weakening the interagency process normally used to vet military strategies and coordinate input across government departments.

Early in the conflict, the State Department issued a warning urging Americans to “depart now” from more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries, even as commercial flights had already been suspended in many places. Emergency task forces were set up to assist US citizens stranded across the region.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.