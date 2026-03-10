Is there a strategy?: Trump’s mixed signals cloud Iran war endgame

Dubai: Ten days into the war with Iran, US President Donald Trump is facing growing scrutiny over his shifting explanations for why the conflict began — and how it might end.

Trump has alternated between suggesting the war could end soon — calling it a “short-term excursion” and saying US forces are “ahead of schedule” — while also warning that the conflict could intensify and last for weeks.

While US and Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Iranian military targets, Trump has alternated between suggesting that victory is near and warning that the fighting could intensify and last longer. The mixed messaging has raised questions among analysts about Washington’s strategy as the conflict expands across the Middle East.

Markets have already reacted nervously. Oil prices surged amid concerns over threats to energy infrastructure and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. Stock markets have also been volatile as investors weigh the possibility that a prolonged conflict could slow global growth.

Trump has repeatedly tried to justify the military campaign by arguing that Iran posed a growing threat to regional stability. At a news conference in Florida on Monday, he claimed that if the United States had not launched strikes, Iran could eventually have dominated the Middle East.

However, critics say there has been little evidence that Tehran was close to such a strategic breakthrough. Some analysts argue that Iran entered the war already weakened by years of sanctions and by Israeli operations against its regional allies including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump has nevertheless insisted the campaign is succeeding, telling reporters that US forces are “ahead of schedule” in degrading Iran’s military capabilities. He also suggested the war could ultimately lead to lower oil prices once Iran’s threat is eliminated.

Trump has hinted that negotiations with Tehran could still be possible, while senior US officials have warned that military operations could broaden further if Iran continues missile and drone attacks across the region.

Some of Trump’s statements suggest the goal is to permanently dismantle Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities. At other times, he has appeared to hint at something far more ambitious — the collapse or transformation of Iran’s clerical regime.

The killing of Iran’s longtime supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the opening phase of the conflict initially fuelled speculation that regime change might be an implicit aim of the campaign.

For Trump, the challenge may be that the war he hoped would quickly neutralise Iran’s threat could evolve into a far more complicated and prolonged struggle.

As CNN noted, the key question may no longer be whether Trump wants the war to end — but whether he can bring it to a close.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.