Is there a strategy?: Trump’s mixed signals cloud Iran war endgame

As strikes intensify, Trump’s shifting explanations fuel questions over the war’s goals
Dubai: Ten days into the war with Iran, US President Donald Trump is facing growing scrutiny over his shifting explanations for why the conflict began — and how it might end.
Trump has alternated between suggesting the war could end soon — calling it a “short-term excursion” and saying US forces are “ahead of schedule” — while also warning that the conflict could intensify and last for weeks.
The mixed messaging has raised questions among analysts about Washington’s strategy as US and Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Iranian military targets and the conflict spreads across the region, rattling global markets.
According to CNN, Trump’s changing rhetoric reflects mounting political, economic and military pressures as the war triggers global energy shocks and fears of a wider regional conflict.
Markets have already reacted nervously. Oil prices surged amid concerns over threats to energy infrastructure and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. Stock markets have also been volatile as investors weigh the possibility that a prolonged conflict could slow global growth.
Inside the United States, the political stakes are also rising. With midterm elections approaching, the war risks intensifying economic pressures on American households already dealing with high energy costs and inflation.
Short-term excursion: Trump described the conflict as a “short-term excursion”, suggesting the campaign would not last long.
Ahead of schedule: He said US forces were “ahead of schedule” in weakening Iran’s military capabilities.
War could last weeks: Trump has also warned the conflict could last several weeks, depending on Iran’s response.
Hormuz warning: Trump said the US would hit Iran “twenty times harder” if Tehran blocked oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Possible talks with Iran: Despite the war, Trump said negotiations with Tehran could still happen, depending on the terms.
Iran dominating the region: Trump argued the war was necessary because Iran could otherwise “take over the entire Middle East.”
Demand for surrender: He earlier called for Iran’s “total surrender.”
Eliminating the threat: Trump said the goal was to end Iran’s missile and nuclear threat “once and for all.”
Lower oil prices claim: He argued the war could eventually reduce oil and gas prices for American families.
Leadership change in Tehran: Trump suggested Iran may ultimately need new leadership willing to strike a deal with Washington.
Trump has repeatedly tried to justify the military campaign by arguing that Iran posed a growing threat to regional stability. At a news conference in Florida on Monday, he claimed that if the United States had not launched strikes, Iran could eventually have dominated the Middle East.
However, critics say there has been little evidence that Tehran was close to such a strategic breakthrough. Some analysts argue that Iran entered the war already weakened by years of sanctions and by Israeli operations against its regional allies including Hamas and Hezbollah.
Trump has nevertheless insisted the campaign is succeeding, telling reporters that US forces are “ahead of schedule” in degrading Iran’s military capabilities. He also suggested the war could ultimately lead to lower oil prices once Iran’s threat is eliminated.
At times, however, his comments have appeared to contradict the reality of an expanding conflict.
Trump has hinted that negotiations with Tehran could still be possible, while senior US officials have warned that military operations could broaden further if Iran continues missile and drone attacks across the region.
According to CNN, the White House has also considered options for complex operations aimed at securing or removing Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpiles — a move that would represent a significant escalation in the conflict.
The central question now facing Washington is what the ultimate objective of the war is.
Some of Trump’s statements suggest the goal is to permanently dismantle Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities. At other times, he has appeared to hint at something far more ambitious — the collapse or transformation of Iran’s clerical regime.
The killing of Iran’s longtime supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the opening phase of the conflict initially fuelled speculation that regime change might be an implicit aim of the campaign.
But Tehran’s political establishment moved quickly to stabilise the system. Within days, Iran’s Assembly of Experts appointed Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader.
Analysts say the decision was intended to signal continuity and defiance rather than compromise.
Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told CNN that the Islamic Republic’s leadership remains deeply entrenched despite the military pressure.
“This is not a one-assassination regime,” he said. “It is a system that can replace leaders and continue operating.”
For now, there is little sign that the conflict is nearing a clear resolution.
Iran continues to launch missile and drone attacks across the region, targeting Israel, US military facilities and Gulf states hosting American forces. Meanwhile, US and Israeli strikes are hitting Iranian military infrastructure and energy facilities.
The conflict has also raised wider strategic questions about what comes next if the current Iranian leadership survives.
Some analysts warn the region could face a prolonged period of confrontation similar to earlier Middle East conflicts, with intermittent military strikes and continuing tensions rather than a decisive end to hostilities.
For Trump, the challenge may be that the war he hoped would quickly neutralise Iran’s threat could evolve into a far more complicated and prolonged struggle.
As CNN noted, the key question may no longer be whether Trump wants the war to end — but whether he can bring it to a close.